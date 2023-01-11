Chantel Everett serves looks in plunging black top

Chantel Everett looked stunning in black with a fierce gaze. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett has a killer figure and seems to know it.

She recently showcased her enviable beauty with a selfie she shared with her 998k followers on Instagram.

In the snap, which had the “California” filter over it, Chantel posed in front of a beautiful pool background that had Romanesque columns and art.

She served a stoic look to the camera as her skin appeared smooth and contoured.

The 31-year-old reality star went minimal with her makeup, opting for filled-in eyebrows, eyelashes, blush, and a glossy lip on top of what could have been a foundation base.

Chantel had her black hair down, which was straight and sleek-looking. She wore a black blazer on top of a flatter low-cut black top.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett’s career as a hospital nurse

When Chantel isn’t slaying on vacation or spending time with her close family, she works as a hospital nurse.

90 Day Fiance fans watched Chantel through the years as she went to nursing school. She even failed her nurse’s exam and had to retake a year of school.

She ended up passing and now works as a nurse in the Atlanta area.

She often posts pre or post-work selfies in her car and sometimes even posts on her breaks.

When Chantel and her now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno’s nasty split was showcased in Season 4 of The Family Chantel, one of Pedro’s main disses to Chantel was that she was lazy.

Chantel explained that with her nurse schedule, she worked three days on and four days off, and liked her downtime on her days off. Pedro saw that as lazy and complained that she didn’t get anything done around their house during her time off.

Chantel often posts on social media platforms

Chantel is one of the 90 Day Fiance stars who posts the most on social media.

She went on a short posting hiatus before Season 4 of The Family Chantel dropped, specifically when she and Pedro were breaking up.

While she doesn’t tend to share many Instagram page posts, Chantel loves to post Instagram Stories. She often shares motivational quotes, selfies, and vacation flexes, as well as the time she spends with her siblings and parents.

Other 90 Day cast members who post a ton on Instagram include Darcey Silva, Molly Hopkins, Jasmine Pineda, Jibri and Miona Bell, and Angela Deem.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.