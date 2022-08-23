Chantel Everett, says her ‘intuition is never wrong’ as Pedro Jimeno posts mystery woman 

Chantel Everett is trusting her intuition. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett has learned to trust her intuition, and it seems she’s feeling a bit of vindication given her recent post.

The Family Chantel star shared a message on social media on the same day that Pedro Jimeno’s photo started to circulate on Instagram.

Pedro shared a picture hugging a mystery woman and people quickly took notice. Many wondered if this was the new woman in Pedro’s life amid his split and pending divorce from Chantel.

The 30-year-old quickly deleted the photo but people had already taken the screenshot and started circulating it on social media.

It’s unclear if Chantel saw all the hoopla regarding her estranged husband or if her post about “a woman’s intuition” was just coincidental timing. Either way, it would come as no surprise to Chantel if Pedro did in fact have a new woman.

She called out his highly suspicious behavior when he got too close to a coworker earlier on in the season and viewers voiced that his behavior was inappropriate and bashed the Dominican Republic native.

Furthermore, in her response to Pedro’s divorce filing, the 31-year-old accused him of adultery along with other startling allegations. However, Chantel agreed with Pedro on one thing — that their marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.

Chantel Everett writes a message about her intuition

The Family Chantel star posted a telling message on her Instagram Story seemingly responding to Pedro’s post and delete with a mystery woman.

Chantel’s message was simple. “A woman’s intuition is never wrong,” she wrote.

Monsters & Critics shared the story yesterday after Pedro posted the photo hugged up with the woman.

They were both barefoot as the TLC star placed his arm around her for the picture. The woman was clad in shorts and an orange crop top and the photo was posted on Pedro’s professional real estate page and not his personal Instagram account.

The photo could have been business-related, but people are already speculating that it might be a new romance.

Chantel Everett is leaning on her family

Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem as if Chantel is at home crying over Pedro, at least not anymore.

We’ve seen her jump through hoops to fix her marriage on The Family Chantel this season but in the latest episode, Pedro made it known that he was done.

As the demise of her marriage continues to play out on the show, Chantel has been leaning on her family and keeping busy with work. Over the weekend, she spent quality time with her sister Winter and then she was on aunty duties with her nephew.

Furthermore, she’s thinking about making a change in her career that would have her making more money and traveling all over the country. All in all, Chantel will be just fine!

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.