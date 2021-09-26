Chantel Everett reveals a big secret about her relationship with Pedro Jimeno

Chantel Everett shares a secret about Pedro Jimeno. Pic credit: TLC

Chantel Everett just revealed a surprising piece of information about her husband Pedro Jimeno during their stint on 90 Day Bares All. And we have a feeling that Pedro is not too happy about his wife’s revelation especially since it involves his sex life.

The couple is gearing up for the third season of their show, The Family Chantel — which promises a season filled with drama but Chantel just shared something that has never been revealed on the show. Pedro was a virgin until he met his now-wife, so it was Chantel who took his virginity.

Chantel Everett reveals secret about Pedro Jimeno

Chantel and Pedro appeared on 90 Day Bares All and in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, a fun game quickly took an awkward detour.

Us Weekly has an exclusive clip of the new episode which is set to air on September 26 and let’s just say, Pedro is probably somewhere hiding out of sheer embarrassment.

Host Shaun Robinson asked during the game, “How old was Pedro when he lost his virginity?”

However, that’s where things got confusing because Chantel answered that Pedro was 25-years-old and Pedro countered by saying he was 23.

“Wait a second,” responded Chantel, who then added, “You know what is the reason that I said that? Is I think we got married at 25. It should have been 23. I know he was a virgin when I met him.”

“That never was revealed,” chimed in Pedro after Chantel made her admission.

“I thought everybody knew. Whoops!” Chantel responded.

Did Pedro Jimeno cheat on Chantel Everett?

The surprising admission made by Chantel on 90 Day Bares All leaves us with lots of questions regarding their relationship.

In a teaser for Season 3 of The Family Chantel, Pedro’s sister dropped a bomb on Chantel and her family by revealing that Pedro had sex with her friend Coraima. The shocking comment caught everyone by surprise but now it begs the question of whether Pedro cheated on his wife.

Initially, it could be assumed that the only thing Pedro did wrong was not telling Chantel that he had slept with Coraima since Nicole didn’t say when the incident happened. Since Pedro and Coraima grew up together in the Dominican Republic we could probably just assume that it took place long before Chantel and Pedro started dating.

However, if Pedro was still a virgin when he met Chantel then the alleged incident would have had to take place during the course of their relationship. Keep in mind though that we still don’t know if Nicole’s accusation is true, but it will certainly be interesting to see how it all plays out when The Family Chantel returns.

The Family Chantel returns Monday, October 11 at 8/7c on TLC.