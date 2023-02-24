Chantel Everett proudly shows off new Mercedes after split from Pedro Jimeno

Chantel Everett took to social media to show off a proud moment after upgrading her vehicle to a fancy new Mercedes-Benz.

After years of seeing the family Chantel star in her modest car, she has leveled up and has a new ride to show for all her hard work.

The busy RN has been heavily focused on her career since her split from her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, and it’s been paying off.

Chantel shared a video of her pricey purchase on social media as she celebrated the major accomplishment. The video showed the black Mercedes while it was still parked inside the dealership with a big red bow on top.

Another clip featured Chantel posing alongside the vehicle, which was then parked on the sidewalk.

Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas Everett also accompanied their eldest daughter to pick up her purchase, and they all snapped a photo with the car salesman who helped her to broker the deal.

In another clip, the 32-year-old was clad in a black crop top with matching leggings and a jeans jacket and she struck a happy pose with outstretched arms to showcase the pricey vehicle.

Chantel Everett gets congratulatory messages after buying a fancy new ride

After sharing her major accomplishment on Instagram, the TLC personality got a slew of congratulatory messages from her followers.

“Congratulations chantel you deserve all the happines 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥,” said one commenter.

“Congratulations Chantel🔥🔥🔥I’m so happy for you after all you’ve been through,” added someone else.

Another person wrote, “I’m so for it! You been driving that Honda since the first season! And never complained! Walk in everything God has for you!”

“You go girl.you deserve it. South Africa LOVES YOU STAX GIRL.hope Pedro chokes on this😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” said someone else.

Speaking of Pedro, he also purchased a fancy new car late last year and proudly showed it off on social media. The Dominican Republic native chose a different brand and color than his estranged wife, opting for a sports car — a white Audi RS5 Coupe.

“Hard work will always pay off…” he captioned the post.

Pedro is now a real estate agent at LD Realty Group Inc., and by all accounts, his career seems to be going quite well.

Chantel is also taking her career to the next level as last year she revealed that she might make a shift and become a traveling nurse. That would entail her traveling to different cities for weeks or even months at a time to deliver patient care.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett promotes Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta Northeast

Chantel gave a shout-out to the car dealership where she purchased her fancy new Benz and told her 997,000 Instagram followers to give them a visit.

“Thanks Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta Northeast!” she wrote in the caption of her post. “Shop here and tell them Chantel sent you! Ask for @roshbrowne, he will get you the best deal on the Mercedes-Benz that is right for you!”

While Chantel didn’t reveal the exact model of her car, it appears to be the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 Coupe.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.