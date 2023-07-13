Chantel Everett makes waves at the beach in leopard bikini

Chantel Everett is trying to keep cool in the summer heat, and there’s no better place than the beach to do just that.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a video online that showed her frolicking in the ocean in a bedazzled leopard print bikini.

She also added her brother River’s new song, Big Body, to the post, as the 32-year-old continues to show support for the budding rapper.

The entire Everett family has been heavily promoting River’s latest venture, and before this, Chantel and her mom Karen showed off their dance moves to the catchy beat.

Winter also promoted her brother’s song on Instagram by showing her followers the dance moves and encouraging them to learn the dance and tag her in the post.

Let’s see if the family’s efforts at promoting the song, which officially dropped on July 4, will help to garner River a hit.

Chantel Everett pulled off a full-blown photoshoot on the beach as she enjoyed her summer vacation.

The TLC personality rocked a stunning two-piece in a trendy leopard print with large gemstones on the straps. The bikini bottom featured a high cut with gems on the sides and a delicate gold chain.

The snaps posted on Instagram showed Chantel in full model mode as she struck several poses. The first image showed her strutting toward the camera, and another photo showed her lying on the sand while smiling happily.

She gave us a side view in one photo and went further into the water with her long hair cascading down her back for another snap.

“#bigbody @iamriverknight,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett looks ‘gorgeous’ at the beach

After posting the stunning bikini photos online, it’s not surprising that The Family Chantel star’s followers took to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

“Wow! You look absolutely amazing! Don’t get married again until after our first date,” wrote one brazen Instagram user.

“Damn Chantel you glowing since you been away from ya ex 🔥🔥🔥,” someone else commented.

One person said, “She was way too beautiful and smart for Pedro. His loss not hers.”

Meanwhile, a few people commented on River’s song and gave him great reviews.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

“Your gorgeous and I love this song! The beat is awesome,” said one commenter.

“@iamriverknight songs a bop though. I got it on my Spotify playlist,” said someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “@iamriverknight you my love!!!!!! Are the perfect artist.. you’ve got the formula.”

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.