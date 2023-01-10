Chantel Everett tries on a stunning Zumba outfit. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is more than ready to kick her fitness routine into high gear for 2023.

With her Peloton bike getting a lot of use, the Family Chantel star is also ready to make Zumba a consistent option as well, and her colorful spandex outfit will have her turning heads in the classes.

Chantel tried on a stunning purple and yellow Zumba outfit including a plunging crop top that had a cutout detail in the center.

She paired that with matching high-waist leggings that showcased her shrinking waist as she snapped a mirror selfie in her bedroom. She also had a matching bandana tied on her wrist.

The two-piece outfit had a playful vibe as it was covered in smiley faces, sunflowers, hearts, and other cool images.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The newly single reality TV personality had one hand on her waist and the other holding her phone as she posed barefoot with her long hair flowing down her back.

Chantel tagged Zumba Wear, the brand that makes the outfit, and she also tagged Zumba in the snap posted on her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett likes to mix things up

The Family Chantel star is a Zumba lover and she plans to get back into the action this year, clearly with her outfits already picked out.

After another recent Zumba outfit she shared, it seems as if she is sending a message that Zumba is back on the table after she dedicated a lot of her time to her Peloton bike over the past few months.

Now Chantel is mixing things, up even adding pole fitness to her regimen, as evidenced by the silver pole installed in her bedroom and featured in her latest photo.

We may also see more of Chantel and her younger sister Winter Everett in the gym together as they continue to work on their relationship with their shared passion for health and fitness.

Chantel Everett promotes Chirky Soul

The Family Chantel star is almost up to a million followers on Instagram and she’s using her growing popularity to promote her favorite brands.

Some time ago, the stunning reality TV personality endorsed a brand that is very much in sync with what she stands for. She posted a series of snaps modeling several T-shirts from the brand Chirky Soul in a variety of styles.

Chantel wore the casual white T-shirts with jeans and a hat, with one sharing a message about “progress” and another with the line “Love is free” displayed on the front in black writing.

“These are my favorite shirts from @chirkysoul ❤🧡💛💚💙💜,” wrote Chantel in her Instagram post. “It surely is clothing with a purpose and spreads positive vibes.”

She noted that the items are made from Eco-friendly materials and are also “Ethically sourced 💫 Extra soft and cozy.”

Chantel also had a fun surprise for her followers.

She revealed that “To win free merch:1)Tag a friend with a positive message 💟2)Follow and tag @chirkysoul 💞.”

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.