Chantel Everett in tiny skirt and crop top does Macarena

Chantel Everett attempts the Macarena dance. Pic credit: TLC

Chantel Everett has been sharing a lot of dance videos lately but she needs a bit more practice when it comes to the Macarena.

The Family Chantel star tried her skills at the popular dance song by the Latin group Los del Rio, but admittedly Chantel doesn’t know the dance quite as well as she thought.

On the bright side, the reality TV personality looked amazing in the tiny skirt and crop top she wore for the video. Actually, she managed to rock two different outfits from a sportswear line that she seemed to be promoting in the clip.

Chantel Everett in a tiny skirt and crop top does Macarena

The Family Chantel star showed off her danced moves in a video shared on social media and while she didn’t quite get the moves to the Macarena perfectly, she looked good doing it.

Chantel is taking part in a get-fit challenge and she showed off two very cute tennis skirt sets during her attempt to pull off the classic dance.

In the first half of the song, Chantel donned a floral skirt with a stylish black sports bra and matching black sneakers as she danced the Macarena. However, midway through the dance Chantel clapped her hands, and voila she was wearing another outfit.

This time Chantel opted for a bright yellow set to include a skirt with matching tights underneath, along with a girly crop top which she wore over a black sports bra.

The TLC star shared the video on Instagram and laughed at herself.

“Hahahahahaha, it turns out I don’t actually know this dance well enough,” wrote Chantel, who clearly didn’t get her mom Karen’s dancing skills.

Meanwhile, Chantel is gearing up for the fourth season of her spinoff TLC show which is set to premiere in a few days. Based on the trailer we’ve seen, there’s a lot of fo drama in store for viewers.

The Family Chantel Season 4 is almost here

The countdown has already started for Season 4 of The Family Chantel and as usual, there’s a lot going on between Chantel and Pedro.

Things have changed quite a bit for the couple who have moved out of their apartment and into their own home since we last saw them.

Pedro is now working as a real estate agent and Chantel’s nursing career is taking off. However, despite things going well in that regard, the same can’t be said for the couple’s relationship.

The trailer showed the pair arguing several times throughout the season with one clip teasing that the marriage might be on the brink of ending.

It won’t be long before we see all the dramatics play out onscreen so let the countdown begin.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6th at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.