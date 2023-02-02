Chantel Everett will be celebrating many milestones without her husband, Pedro Jimeno, this year, including her first birthday since her split from the Dominican Republic native.

The newly single reality TV star has been getting a lot of love from her friends and family to mark the special, occasion and she looked glam in a photo posted by her close friend on social media.

The snap showed the birthday girl clad in a body-hugging gown covered in sequins with fur covering the short sleeves. The floor-length outfit featured a high slit and sheer panels under the arms.

Chantel looked glam in the image, sporting bright red lipstick, long lashes, and smokey eyes while her long hair flowed down her back.

She accessorized the shimmery dress with small silver earrings and had a big smile as she posed for the photo with her friend.

The space was decorated for the occasion with silver, gold, and white balloons, and a sign lit up behind her. The photo is seemingly a throwback from a previous birthday, and we’re excited to see how Chantel will celebrate the occasion this year.

Pic credit: @jasminemilan/Instagram

The Family Chantel star has been doing her best to heal after her tumultuous split from Pedro Jimeno, and now this birthday marks her first as a soon-to-be-divorced woman.

Pedro and Chantel’s breakup played out on the show last season, and news of their divorce also made headlines. Pedro filed for divorce from his wife of six years in May of 2022, a few months after Chantel’s 31st birthday.

It’s unclear if Chantel celebrated that birthday with Pedro, although it’s doubtful since we learned on the show that he had moved out of their home before filing for divorce.

Since their split, the 32-year-old has been leaning on her friends and family and focusing on her busy work life. Sh keeping busy with her daily,, workouts and she’s been processing her feelings in a gratitude journal, whims to be helpful in the healing process.

As for Chantel and Pedro’s pending divorce, there haven’t been any updates in months. However, we’re sure that once the divorce is finalized, one or the other will make that public.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett promotes Zumba Wear

Chantel has been consistent with her workouts, and aside from going to the gym for targeted exercises and working out on her Peloton bike, she also mixes it up with Zumba.

However, Chantel also likes to look good while working out, and thanks to the company Zumba Wear, she can do just that. Some time ago, the star promoted the brand online after getting some cute workout gear from the company.

Chantel modeled the outfits in an Instagram video and expressed gratitude for the perfect fit.

“Thank you for the clothes @zumba @zumbawear and @msnancynyc for my exact sizes and of course @challenge2getfit for making this happen and always bringing the @zincommunity in ATLANTA together as always. @hellokitty @sanrio,” she captioned the post.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.