Chantel Everett gets a big hug from sister Winter Everett amid messy divorce from Pedro Jimeno

As her divorce from Pedro Jimeno unfolds, Chantel Everett needs all the support she can get. Thankfully the Family Chantel star has her family by her side, and her little sister Winter Everett is a tower of strength for her.

Chantel and her family get a lot of backlash from viewers for being too involved in each other’s lives.

Their mom Karen Everett is usually leading the pack with probing personal questions that are often quite inappropriate, but that hasn’t stopped her yet.

Winter knows how her nosy family can intervene in a relationship. During Season 3, she was surprised to find out that Chantel and Karen hired a private investigator, and they confronted her and her then-boyfriend Jah with even more shocking news that he was concealing a secret son.

While Chantel hasn’t always supported Winter’s relationship, her little sister is not holding that against her. As the 31-year-old goes through a nasty split from her now estranged husband, Winter is the one helping her to get through the tough days.

Chantel just shared a photo on social media showing a sweet bonding moment with her sibling.

Chantel Everet could use a hug or two right now, but she didn’t have to look very far. The Family Chantel star shared a photo on Instagram which showed her getting a tight squeeze from Winter, who had her eyes close for the sweet moment.

The sisters appeared to be inside a hotel lobby, judging by their surroundings. Chantel’s face wasn’t shown in the photo, but she was clad in cream-colored sweatpants with a black tank top and a sweatshirt thrown over her shoulder.

She had her hair in a sleek ponytail and had a backpack on the seat beside her.

Chantel didn’t add a caption alongside the photo of her and Winter, and she’s had her comment section turned off, so people cannot comment. The registered nurse is likely tired of hearing all the feedback about her marriage and simply wants to drown out the noise.

Chantel Everet is going through a messy divorce from Pedro Jimeno

Chantel and Pedro’s six-year marriage has ended, and things are getting messy with accusations being thrown from both parties.

Pedro made the first move and filed for divorce on May 27–the same day they both filed restraining orders again each other. The Dominican Native also claimed that his estranged wife transferred $257,000 from their joint bank account.

As for Chantel, her eye-raising accusations against Pedro are that of adultery and domestic violence.

In the meantime, their breakup is playing out on the show, with most viewers siding with Chantel and blasting Pedro for his behavior.

