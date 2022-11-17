Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno both nominated for Reality Royalty at American Reality Television Awards — Here’s how to watch

Chantel Everett was nominated for Reality Royalty. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno battled it out last season as their messy split played out on camera, and now the estranged couple is gearing up for another battle.

This time The Family Chantel stars are going head to head at the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS), and it won’t be much longer before we find out who will reign supreme.

Chantel and Pedro are both nominated for Reality Royalty, but only one person can take the crown.

However, if viewer feedback is anything to go by, Pedro doesn’t stand a chance against his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Last season his behavior garnered harsh criticism online. So harsh, in fact, that he eventually restricted the comments on his Instagram page.

Viewers rallied around Chantel as they saw her make efforts to fix her marriage while Pedro was intent on putting an end to their six-year union.

However, now Chantel and Pedro have more than just each other to worry about in the coveted category as they are competing with several Reality TV heavyweights.

90 Day Fiance stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno nominated by the ARTAS

The Family Chantel stars have some major competition as they both vie for the title of Reality Royalty.

The award is presented to the most notable reality TV star/stars each year, and this year the competition is fierce.

TLC castmates Darcey and Stacey Silva– who, like Chantel and Pedro, also have their own spinoff show– are also eyeing the trophy, and the twins will be making special appearances at the event as well.

90 Day: The Single Life star Colt Johnson is also in the running, and so is last year’s winner Dr. Sandra Lee, popularly known as Dr. Pimple Popper, who is ready to claim the title of Reality Royalty for a second consecutive year.

Other notable nominees that could also snag the crown from these TLC stars include The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey as well as Melody Holt, the star of Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

Here’s how to watch the ARTAS

The 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards will air on November 17 at 8/7c with host Vivica A. Fox, so tune in to see if Chantel or Pedro will be crowned Reality Royalty.

Monsters and Critics will be streaming the event for free, and you can also watch the awards on OUTtv and in VR on Reel Mood.

With only a few hours to go before the show airs, voting has officially closed, so now we will just have to wait and see who will win the coveted trophy.

To find out more visit TheARTAs.com or text the word ARTAs to 40691 for updates.