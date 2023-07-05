Chantel Everett and her mom Karen are the coolest dance duo in matching spandex outfits

Chantel Everett and her mom Karen wore matching spandex outfits and coordinated a cute dance routine in support of River Everett.

Chantel‘s brother is a budding rapper, and the family has been supporting his music by posting his videos and songs on social media.

The Family Chantel stars promoted River’s newest release, Big Body as they showed off their dance moves with the music in the background.

The video was posted on social media and has already racked up thousands of likes and comments.

The critics were very nice in the comments, and we’ll give the duo A for effort, but let’s just say Karen and Chantel won’t be winning any dance awards anytime soon.

Chantel initially posted a solo dance video on her page with the song as well, but it’s the clip with her and Karen that fans are showing the most love.

Karen posted a video on her Instagram page as proof that daughter Chantel got it from her mama as they promoted River’s music.

The clip showed the dancing pair in black leggings, matching black tops, and dark sunglasses. Mama Karen opted to dance in rubber sandals while Chantel donned white sneakers.

The women were on their front lawn, and they danced, rolled, and shimmied to River’s new song.

“Feeling good to know that being thick is delicious!!🥰 “Big Body” will be out everywhere on July 4th!! #bigbody,” Karen captioned the post.

Although Chantels’ younger sister Winter Everett wasn’t included in the video she promoted River’s new song on Instagram as well. She urged her butterfly babes to take part in the #bigbodchallenge by doing a dance to River’s song.

“I want to see all your moves! 🎬💃 Share your version of the dance with @iamriverknight , @chantel_j_ and I by tagging us! Let’s turn this virtual world into our very own enchanting dance floor! #bigbodychallenge 🌟💕 🦋✨,” wrote Winter.

90 Day Fiance fans sound off on Chantel and Karen’s dance moves

After the video was posted online, Chantel and Karen got some feedback from 90 Day Fiance fans.

“One thing about Mrs Karen, she is going to support her kids. Love it. I can’t dance either, ” wrote one commenter.

“I don’t think y’all are doing the same dance but y’all cute though,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @ms.karen_nasty_or_not/Instagram

Karen also got some love in the comments as one person wrote, “Ths is the only Karen that I like lol.”

“I love Mrs Karen!! Get it Mama!!” said someone else.

Someone else also added, “Yes mrs.Karen!!🔥🔥get it mama!”

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.