Chantel Everett admits filming divorce for the final season of the show was a ‘hard decision’

The Family Chantel is going out with a bang for their fifth and final season, and admittedly, the show star, Chantel Everett, had reason to pause before committing to Season 5.

During a recent interview, Chantel admitted that filming her Pedro Jimeno divorce was “hard.”

She also shared some details about what went down between her and Pedro that made things even more awkward.

Right now, the tumultuous divorce is playing out on the show, and there’s so much bad blood between the exes that it makes everything more complicated.

They at least were able to agree to sell their home and split the money equally — although neither was happy about that either.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Money has been a point of contention between the exes, as Pedro accused Chantel of stealing over $265,000 from their joint bank account.

There’s a lot left to play out before the season ends, but Chantel wants viewers to know that this was hard for her.

Chantel Everett admits it was a hard decision to film Season 5 of The Family Chantel

The Family Chantel star sat down with the Dish Nation crew to talk about the final season of her spinoff show.

During the interview, she was asked how it felt to film the final chapter of the show.

“It was a hard decision because I didn’t know if I was ready to get vulnerable like that yet,” confessed Chantel.

Meanwhile, she also spilled some tea about how awkward things became with Pedro amid their contentious divorce.

“When we were filming that, Pedro was living with me, and we weren’t talking in the house at all,” shared Chantel. “There was no communication between us. It was the silent treatment.”

She noted that the only time the Dominican Republic native spoke to her was “in front of the cameras.”

Did rapper Drake slide into Chantel Everett’s DMs?

Chantel has moved on from Pedro and is living her best life, but it’s unclear if she’s dating someone new.

If not, it’s not because she doesn’t have suitors begging for a chance to wine and dine the TLC star.

In the latest episode, Chantel confessed that after her split from Pedro, she started to get attention from “actors, football players, baseball players.”

However, at the time, Chantel was still grappling with the demise of her seven-year marriage and trying her best to heal.

Meanwhile, she also addressed the rumors floating around that rapper Drake slid into her DMs.

“Even if a famous Canadian rapper showed interest in me, I wasn’t emotionally available to be receptive to anybody,” said Chantel in her confessional.

Season 5 of The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.