Chantel and Winter Everett have a sisters’ ‘gym day,’ share their routine

Chantel and WInter Everett shared a gym video with The Family Chantel fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel stars Chantel and Winter Everett showed off their sisterly bond while sharing their gym routine with fans.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premiered its first episode this week, and viewers learned that Winter’s bariatric surgery and journey to get healthier was a front-running storyline.

To that end, Winter often shares workout videos on her Instagram page and likes to flex her progress and gains. Chantel’s workout routine has been mentioned and shown throughout the years she’s been a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Chantel has also stated that she and Winter have a very close bond and that she would do anything to help support her little sister. This workout collaboration appears to be proof of that.

Chantel and Winter Everett shared a workout video together with The Family Chantel fans

Chantel shared a video on her Instagram page featuring her and her younger sister Winter’s workout routine.

The video showed the pair doing synchronized leg lifts, Chantel using a tire to thrust her hips, and then both doing leg lifts on the other side.

The video then showed them getting onto leg machines and working out using those.

Chantel wore a black sports bra and biker shorts, while Winter wore a white long-sleeved shirt and blue leggings.

Winter Everett has jumped back into dating since breaking up with Jah

In Season 3 of The Family Chantel, viewers saw Winter’s troubled relationship with her now-ex-fiance Jah, and their subsequent nasty breakup played out.

With some self-healing and a renewed vigor, Winter mentioned in the first episode of Season 4 that she was slowly getting back into dating.

Winter mentioned one very surprising thing about her dating life. She was talking to a man from Nigeria she met online named Masoma.

She said they met on social media, and it was put out there that they talk on the phone. When Winter was talking about him to Chantel and her mom Karen, they appeared to know all about him already.

They did not caution her about the international relationship but did show their support. Winter said she did have a problem dating a man that lived in another country if he was the right one.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.