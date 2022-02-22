Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Who made it to the final three?

Celebrity Big Brother 3 moved to its final three houseguests. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother has just three people left competing for the $250,000 prize.

A Double Eviction took place Monday on the show, with two of the celebrities getting sent home ahead of finale night.

The night began with Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, Todd Bridges, Cynthia Bailey, and Lamar Odom still in the running, but two of them quickly became members of the CBB3 jury.

As a reminder, the season finale arrives on Wednesday, February 23, when all of the evicted houseguests return to help decide the winner.

Who got evicted during the Celebrity Big Brother Double Eviction?

The excitement started with Lamar Odom and Cynthia Bailey on the block for the first Eviction Ceremony. When it was a 1-1 tie after the vote, Todrick Hall broke the tie by sending Lamar out the front door.

It was then time to play a week’s worth of the game, with a new HOH Competition, Nomination Ceremony, and Veto Competition taking place before the second Eviction Ceremony of the evening.

Miesha Tate won HOH and nominated Cynthia and Todd, keeping her deal with Todrick intact. Then, Miesha also won the Power of Veto, keeping the power in her hands. She kept the nominations the same, giving Todrick the opportunity to make the only vote of the night.

Todrick voted to evict Todd Bridges, who then got to go have his interview with Julie Chen Moonves.

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 final three houseguests are Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, and Cynthia Bailey.

Something interesting happened outside of the Big Brother house, as Shanna Moakler just accepted Carson Kressley’s apology.

This came about because Carson learned what had happened during his time on Celebrity Big Brother. Carson then apologized to Shanna, taking full responsibility for getting duped by Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate.

We will likely hear more about all of this on finale night, where Big Brother fans will find out if it is Cynthia, Miesha, or Todrick who gets named the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner.

There is also still time for viewers to help determine America’s Favorite Houseguest this winter. Here’s how Big Brother fans can vote for AFH, which could be a huge boost for the celebrity that the fans pick. The winner will not only get the accolades on finale night but also a $25,000 prize to go with the honor.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.