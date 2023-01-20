Catelynn Baltierra under fire by Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers for outing Ashley Jones’ pregnancy

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers aren’t happy about Catelynn Baltierra outing Ashley Jones’ pregnancy news, and they let her know it.

Things got heated during Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion as Ashley got into a physical scuffle with Briana DeJesus after their moms, Roxanne and Tea, had it out during dinner.

MTV’s security crews had to step in to break up the fight, and Briana and Ashley ended up getting sent to separate hotels following the dramatic incident.

After the altercation, the rest of the cast took sides and tried to make sense of what just transpired.

As Catelynn interacted with some of her housemates, she began telling them that she heard Ashley was expecting a baby at the time.

The rumor soon caught wind, and before viewers knew it, the rest of the housemates were whispering about Ashley’s pregnancy, which Ashley hadn’t yet acknowledged publicly – although Briana had also leaked the news via Instagram before the episode aired.

Catelynn shared a clip from her segment on the episode on her Instagram after it aired, which showed her telling the cameras during a confessional, “Just another day on Teen Mom Family Reunion.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers come for Catelynn Baltierra after she leaks Ashley Jones’ pregnancy news

Catelynn’s post received thousands of likes, and hundreds more of her 4.2 million followers took to the comments. Many of them bashed her for spreading the news that Ashley was pregnant, especially since Ashley hadn’t confirmed the news yet herself.

One of Catelynn’s critics felt she should have taken Ashley privately to the side to discuss the pregnancy news without involving the rest of the cast first.

“Dead wrong for outting someone’s pregnancy,” another critic wrote, accusing Catelynn of “stirring the pot,” while another told Catelynn it wasn’t her “business” to tell anyone.

Another Teen Mom Family Reunion viewer told Catelynn she was “soooo out of line” for telling her castmates about Ashley’s pregnancy, adding, “As an OG you should know and do better.”

One of Catelynn’s fans lost respect for her because of her actions, calling her behavior “disgusting.”

“Who do you think you are telling everyone her business,” they continued. “I lost all respect for you.”

Catelynn defends telling Teen Mom Family Reunion castmates about Ashley’s pregnancy

On Wednesday, Catelynn acknowledged that she spilled Ashley’s tea and cited safety as the reason. She took to Twitter to defend her actions.

Catelynn told her Twitter followers that she told Ashley that she didn’t need to involve herself in the “stress, drama, etc.” because it wasn’t good for her or her unborn child.

“It was AFTER I knew about the physical attacks & risks, that I decided to let Jade know about Ashley being pregnant so that way everyone would at least know! Because I wasn’t sure what was going to happen!” Catelynn continued in her lengthy tweet.

She admitted that it wasn’t “right” of her to spill the news but noted that she didn’t think Ashley would get physical and “take that kind of risk” while pregnant.

Catelynn ended her explanation by telling her followers, “I will ALWAYS put safety over loyalty when it comes to prioritizing what’s more important,” and concluded her statement by sticking to her guns.

“I won’t ever be sorry for it!” she wrote.

