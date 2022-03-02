Catelynn Baltierra shares why she didn’t join Teen Mom Family Reunion, dishes on beef with Farrah Abraham

Catelynn Baltierra explained why she chose not to film for Teen Mom Family Reunion and talked about making amends with Farrah Abraham. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra explained why she couldn’t film for Teen Mom Family Reunion alongside her castmates from the franchise.

Catelynn made a cameo appearance on the Season 1 finale episode of TMFR on Tuesday night, joining Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Leah Messer for one last girls’ dinner before their trip ended.

As the moms arrived at their table, they noticed one extra place setting, which turned out to be reserved for Catelynn, who shocked the cast when she unexpectedly showed up to dinner.

Catelynn Baltierra explains not filming for Teen Mom Family Reunion

Having just given birth to her and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter Rya Rose one week before her arrival, Catelynn explained why she couldn’t join the cast of TMFR, and her reason wasn’t only due to welcoming her fourth daughter so close to taping.

“Tyler and I really wanted to be a part of the show from the start so we could grow closer with some of the girls that we don’t really know that well, and just learn about them and their stories more,” Catelynn told Hollywood Life.

Catelynn continued, “[Rya] was only seven days old [when filming started], and we were originally supposed to go and bring her with us, but because of COVID[-19] and just wanting to be safe — especially with a baby who can’t even get [any of] her vaccinations yet or anything like that — [we realized we] needed to just focus on her.”

Catelynn and Tyler also share daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, and placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, 12, for adoption shortly after her birth in 2009.

“The first month or few months with a newborn is crazy,” Catelynn added. “You’re sleep-deprived, and your life is just wild. You’re trying to get on a routine, and yeah, so we were really bummed that we couldn’t be there, but we wanted to be so badly.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Catelynn dishes on reconciling with Farrah Abraham

Despite not being able to fly the entire family out to San Diego to film for TMFR, Catelynn and Tyler arranged for her to spend one day with her castmates. Catelynn’s late arrival and Farrah Abraham’s early departure meant the two didn’t have to cross paths.

Catelynn was completely fine with that, and when asked whether she was bummed about missing out on seeing Farrah, she answered, “Definitely not.”

Catelynn told the outlet that she tried to make amends with Farrah on multiple occasions but claimed that Farrah would “[talk] crap about me or some of [my co-stars] or all of us in the tabloids.”

“That door is kind of closed,” Catelynn revealed of any chance of reconciling with Farrah. “Once you do something bad to me, I’ll give you one more chance, but after that, I realize it’s better to stick with my friends and the people who truly care about me.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.