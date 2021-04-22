Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Catelynn Baltierra shares new sonogram photos of her ‘last baby’ as Teen Mom OG star joins TikTok


Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG
Catelynn shared 20-week sonogram pictures and announced she’s joined TikTok. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG shared 20-week sonogram pictures and informed her followers that she’s joined TikTok and encouraged them to follow her.

This season on Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Catelynn excitedly surprised her husband Tyler with the news that they were expecting another baby.

Unfortunately, the pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage, and Catelynn bravely shared her emotional journey with fans of Teen Mom OG.

Despite their loss, Catelynn and Tyler were happy to announce that they’re expecting again.

Catelynn and Tyler publicly announced their pregnancy in February of this year.

Catelynn announced the pregnancy to her Teen Mom OG castmates during the reunion special and said, “Well, we have some news.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Now that Catelynn is about halfway through her pregnancy, she was excited to share her 20-week sonogram photos with her followers, and by her hashtag, it looks like she and Tyler won’t be having anymore pregnancy announcements to make.

She posted two pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Look at this little babe ❤️🥰💋 #babygirl #BabyR #ourlastbaby”

Catelynn has been working throughout her pregnancy as a microblade technician and seems to be thriving in her new career.

She recently threw out another big baby name hint when she referred to the baby as “Baby R” in a post asking her clients to be put on her waitlist, as she isn’t scheduling any more appointments until after the baby arrives.

Catelynn joins the TikTok craze

She told her 3.7 million followers, “Good morning!!! Make sure to follow my Tiktok 😬😬 the link for my profile is posted on my Instagram bio! Just in case you can’t fine me!”

Catelynn’s TikTok profile reads, “Mother of two beautiful girls and a birth mom to one amazing girl!”

She has two videos posted so far, showcasing her microblading work.

Catelynn shared the baby’s heartbeat and asked for name suggestions

Late last month, Catelynn shared her and Tyler’s baby girls’ heartbeat in her Instagram stories and asked for name suggestions once again.

Originally, Catelynn referred to the baby as “Baby Z,” but after taking several polls from fans, it looks like she and Tyler have settled on the letter “R” for their baby girl’s name.

In addition to baby updates, Catelynn recently made a post about missing her husband, Tyler, while he was out of town and he had the sweetest response in her comments.

The couple has always been very supportive of each other and aren’t afraid to show it publicly.

The Baltierras have plenty to look forward to later this year, as do fans of Teen Mom OG, who are anxiously awaiting their baby girl’s arrival.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

