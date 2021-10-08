Catelynn Baltierra says daughter Carly is ‘super excited’ to meet her third sister Rya Rose

Catelynn Baltierra said she and Tyler’s firstborn daughter Carly is “super excited” to meet her baby sister, Rya Rose. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra and her husband Tyler’s firstborn daughter Carly hasn’t met her baby sister Rya Rose yet, but she can’t wait.

Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed their fourth daughter, Rya Rose, on August 28.

Rya is joined by big sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, as well as Carly, 12, whom Catelynn and Tyler placed for adoption in 2009, a decision with which some Teen Mom OG fans strongly disagreed.

Carly’s adoption was documented on 16 and Pregnant when Catelynn and Tyler were just 17 years old.

Catelynn recently spoke with People and revealed that although Carly has yet to meet Rya, she has seen pictures of her baby sister.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra’s daughter Carly is ‘excited’ to meet Rya Rose

“All the girls are excited. Carly was definitely excited as well,” Catelynn said. “I sent pictures to Carly’s mom of Rya and of the three girls together … they absolutely adore her too.”

Although baby Rya isn’t old enough to understand how much of a big deal she is, Catelynn said that Rya’s three older sisters are over the moon about her arrival.

“Obviously they haven’t met her yet but I sent them updates,” Catelynn continued. “All three of them are super excited.”

“I know Carly loves having three sisters because she only has a brother at home. So she’s kind of like, ‘Oh, cool. I have three sisters,'” Catelynn added.

Catelynn’s relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents

Although Catelynn and Tyler had planned on an open adoption with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, their visits have dwindled over the years.

As Carly grew older, Brandon and Teresa preferred that she stay out of the spotlight and Catelynn and Tyler have respected their wishes.

“I think [Brandon and Teresa] are sort of closing down access because they don’t want the cameras and they don’t want to be part of the story,” Dr. Drew Pinsky said during a podcast earlier this year.

When it comes to her relationship with Carly, Catelynn said that she would like to watch her adoption story on 16 and Pregnant together someday.

“When I am older and Carly is in her 20’s or 30’s … I’m blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show to her … I mean, right there is like, I don’t even have to say too much,” Catelynn admitted earlier this spring.

Catelynn continued, “We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real. I still haven’t been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant. I can’t do it.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.