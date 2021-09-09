Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra share first pic of baby Rya Rose, see who Teen Mom OG fans think she resembles

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra shared the first pics of their newborn daughter Rya Rose and fans reacted. Pic credit: MTV

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra welcomed their fourth daughter Rya Rose last month, and after sharing her first pics on social media, Teen Mom OG fans weighed in on who she looks like.

Rya Rose entered the world on Saturday, August 28, and joined big sisters Nova and Vaeda, along with Carly, who Catelynn and Tyler placed for adoption in 2009.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra share first pics of Rya Rose

Catelynn and Tyler decided to wait 12 days before sharing the first pics of baby Rya’s face, both taking to their Instagram Feeds on Thursday, September 9.

Catelynn shared several pics of Rya on her Instagram page, along with the caption, “Ohhhh Rya Rose 🌹 we ADORE you ❤️❤️”

In one pic, Rya looked up at her mom Catelynn with a green pacifier in her mouth, and she smiled in her sleep while swaddled with a blue bow headband as she laid on a shaggy rag in another shot.

Rya also posed for pics with her big sisters Nova and Vaeda, who took turns holding her, and Nova even took a turn feeding her newest little sister.

Tyler shared a single, up-close, adorable pic of Rya on his Instagram account, and told his fans, “Welcome to our little family Rya Rose…we love you so much! 😍❤️🌹”

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Rya looks a lot like her older sisters Carly, Nova and Vaeda, and many of them joked in the comments that Rya is a carbon copy of Catelynn and Tyler’s other daughters, who all closely resemble each other.

Teen Mom OG fans think Rya looks just like her big sisters

“y’all keep making the same baby over and over again 😂” commented one fan on Tyler’s post.

Another fan echoed their sentiment and wrote, “Y’all made the same baby 4x😂 congratulations, shes beautiful!”

Even more similar comments poured in, with another one of Tyler’s fans writing, “Y’all had the same baby 4 times 😂😂😍😍😍 she’s beautiful, congratulations[!]”

“I thought the same!!!! Gorgeous kids – they all look so much alike!” noted another fan who agreed with many other fans who said Catelynn and Tyler’s four daughters all strongly resemble each other.

Catelynn and Tyler had high hopes that the fourth time around, they’d welcome a baby boy. On the season opener for Teen Mom OG, viewers learned that they even considered gender selection.

However, when their gender confetti popper revealed that they were expecting another girl, the couple initially looked dejected.

After teasing their fans about baby number four’s name, Tyler and Catelynn finally revealed Rya’s name on September 2.

Originally referring to her as Baby R, the Teen Mom OG couple kept fans guessing by using a rose emoji in the posts leading up to her birth, hinting at her middle name, Rose.

Now that Rya Rose is here, she is the latest addition to join the Teen Mom OG family. Teen Mom OG fans will certainly be looking forward to meeting Rya Rose in future episodes of the show.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.