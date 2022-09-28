Cassie Randolph is sun-kissed in denim crop top

Cassie Randolph appeared on The Bachelor Season 23. Pic credit: @cassierandolph/Instagram

Cassie Randolph accentuated her toned abs in a plunging denim crop top.

The Bachelor Nation beauty promoted her denim brand Landon Denim by modeling the top.

Landon Denim was founded by Cassie and her sister Michelle and was named after their brother.

While Cassie often models for the brand, Landon Denim has also been promoted by model and Cassie’s fellow The Bachelor Season 23 star, Hannah Godwin.

In Cassie’s latest post she took the spotlight as she posed for a sunny set of stunning photos.

The post received over 16k likes and several adoring comments.

The Bachelor Season 23 star Cassie Randolph dazzles in denim

Cassie Randolph took to Instagram to share her sun-kissed photos.

In the opening shot, Cassie posed with a hand to her face and her blonde hair in a half-up half-down style.

Cassie wore a thick-strapped blue denim crop top with her lacy nude bra visible under the plunging neckline.

Accentuating her abs, Cassie paired the denim crop top with a pair of baggy neutral pants.

She wore a purse on her shoulder and gold jewelry.

In the second photo, Cassie turned away from the camera with her hair in a clip and the back of the denim crop top showing.

Cassie leaned in the outfit for the third photo with her bra showing as her bright blue eyes pierced the camera.

She captioned the post, “another ladies room photo for your feed.”

Cassie’s friends and fans were in awe of her post and took to the comments to react.

Heather Martin, Cassie’s The Bachelor Season 23 costar, commented “Beauty!”

Another fan wrote, “STUNNISHING.”

One commenter had some advice for how to improve the outfit, writing, “So cute (pairing the top with a blue bra would be even cuter).”

Other comments included “queen,” “Love it!” “Love the back on this one,” and “Your hair looks amazing!”

Pic credit: @cassierandolph/Instagram

Cassie Randolph celebrated the launch of Landon Denim

Cassie and her sister wore their denim crop tops to promote the launch of the brand back in August.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Cassie and her sister Michelle looked breezy and beautiful while at the beach.

Cassie wore her blue denim crop top with white pants and Michelle highlighted her toned physique in a denim plunging crop top and denim bottoms showing off her white bikini bottoms underneath.

Cassie explained that the brand was three years in the making and that the launch was only the beginning.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.