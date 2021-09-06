Cassie Randolph and her boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt ‘very much in love’ after making relationship official

The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph has been looking a lot happier lately. Pic credit: @cassierandolph/Instagram

While Colton Underwood was recently spotted with a mystery man, his ex-girlfriend and receiver of his final rose Cassie Randolph has found her own happiness.

The Bachelor alum recently made her relationship Instagram official with musician Brighton Reinhardt and according to an insider, they are ‘very much in love.’

Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt are ‘very much in love’

Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt have known each other for years but rumors first linked them together romantically last summer.

While they denied a romance at the time, it wasn’t until July 28th that they announced their relationship to the world.

In addition to making their relationship official on social media, Cassie recently starred alongside her new beau in a music video for his single, Dreaming. The music video is an ode to their romance and tells the story of their deep love for one another.

A source close to the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that Cassie is indeed happier than ever.

“Cassie is living a more normal life since her time on The Bachelor. She’s in a very normal dating relationship with Brighton,” the insider dished. “They’re very much in love. They are really happy and just enjoying life.”

Brighton was a major source of support for Cassie during the Colton drama

Bachelor Nation is happy for Cassie considering how disastrous her relationship with Colton ended.

Her new boyfriend has been a major source of support through the Colton drama as the insider added, “He obviously knows what she went through with Colton and just supported her along the way. He gets along very well with her family. Right now, they’re still enjoying spending time with one another and just seeing where things go.”

While Cassie and Colton thought they found happily ever after when Colton gave Cassie his final rose, a tumultuous breakup led to Cassie ultimately filling a restraining order against him.

A few months later, Colton came out as gay on Good Morning America in an interview with host Robin Roberts.

As far as Colton’s love life goes, he was recently spotted with a mystery man while on vacation in Hawaii. Engaging in some major PDA by the pool, the mystery man was later to be revealed as political strategist, Jordan C. Brown.

The Bachelor is on hiatus on ABC.