Cassidy Timbrooks shows some major cleavage

Cassidy Timbrooks shows some cleavage. Pic credit: ABC

Cassidy Timbrooks gained the attention of Bachelor Nation fans and the other women vying for Clayton Echard’s heart, but not necessarily in a good way.

When she and the show’s other villain, Shanae Ankney, teamed up together, they isolated themselves from the other ladies.

After Cassidy was called out by another contestant who heard she had a guy on the backburner back in her hometown, whom she called a friend with benefits, Clayton confronted her and sent her home.

Now, though, Cassidy has seemed to thrive as a social media influencer and has gained attention from viewers consistently on Instagram.

What did Cassidy Timbrooks pose in?

Recently, on her Instagram page, Cassidy has been posting a lot of photos in swimwear and by the water.

The most current picture Cassidy posted was one where she showed some major cleavage with a deep v-cut shirt underneath a black cardigan.

Cassidy could also be seen looking above the camera and to her right just a bit and completed the bare-skinned look with a tiny gold necklace.

She also went with a natural look when it came to her make-up for the photo, as she had more casual, neutral colors and wasn’t wearing too much.

Cassidy captioned her picture by saying, “a woman getting insecure before deleting and reposting a picture is more complex than any ‘algorithm.’”

Bachelor Nation viewers weighed in on Cassidy’s photo

Cassidy received a great deal of emojis such as fire flames, heart-faced emojis, red hears, and hands-clapping emojis, showing her fans’ love of her picture.

She also got many positive affirmations such as, “Absolutely beautiful babe, Stunning, and Beautiful! No need to be insecure.”

One woman even declared, “I thought my brain glitched lmao I’m glad you just realized it was a keeper.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Will fans see Cassidy on Paradise this coming season?

Cassidy has recently revealed that she re-watched Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and she has a major crush on one of the contestants from that show.

She told her fans that her crush was none other than surfer dude, John Paul Jones, who had a romance with Tayshia Adams during that season and after.

Cassidy also talked about how beautiful she thinks Katie Morton is and couldn’t get over it as she continued to watch the episodes.

While Cassidy may not have made the best first impression on the ladies competing against her for Clayton’s heart and final rose, she has definitely taken to Instagram as a social media influencer to gain popularity and fame.

Who knows… Maybe Bachelor Nation will see Cassidy this fall when Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.