Cassidy Timbrooks shows skin in sizzling animal print bikini

Cassidy Timbrook soaks up some sun in cheetah print swimwear. Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks has been enjoying summer in skin-baring ensembles and sultry bikinis.

The Bachelor Season 26 star recently was feeling fierce in animal print swimwear.

Cassidy shared her bikini top photo with friends and followers.

Cassidy Timbrooks rocks cheetah print bikini

Cassidy Timbrooks took to her Instagram stories to share a photo in a cheetah print bikini.

With a blue sky in the background, Cassidy smiled, her blonde hair blowing in the wind and her chest out in the bikini top.

Cassidy accessorized the look with two necklaces and placed a freckle filter over the photo. Cassidy also geotagged the photo to reveal she was soaking up the sun in Marina Del Rey, California for her summer day.

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks rumored to be a part of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Cassidy Timbrooks was among the many alumni names rumored to be heading down to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Reality Steve recently revealed the intel he had on what Bachelor Nation stars fans could potentially expect to see on the summer spinoff, and the list was quite long, with fan favorites such as Michael Allio and Rodney Mathews included.

If rumors are true, Cassidy will be one of the ladies of paradise later this year. The show could be a chance for the Bachelor Nation blonde to redeem herself even more after becoming the first villain in Clayton Echard’s season.

Cassidy was deemed an early villain on The Bachelor Season 26 when she hogged Clayton’s time doing the first group date. Cassidy got into it with the women in the house as they took issue with how she left them to do all the work during the children’s birthday party on the date.

Cassidy was unapologetic and even received Clayton’s first group date rose. However, things took a turn when costar Sierra Jackson exposed that Cassidy had a friend-with-benefits back home.

Clayton confronted Cassidy and sent her home, making her the first person to have her rose redacted.

Time will tell if Cassidy goes to Bachelor in Paradise with several more of her The Bachelor Season 26 costars and improves her villainous reputation from the show.

Fortunately, Cassidy has already built a fan base that loves her outspoken personality and skin-baring ensembles including her recent fierce bikini.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.