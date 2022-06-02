Cassidy Timbrooks shows off toned legs in floral dress

Cassidy Timbrooks flaunts legs in Seattle. Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks developed a large following after becoming an early villain on The Bachelor Season 26.

While she got off to a rocky start within the franchise, she redeemed herself with her outspoken posts online as fans continue to keep up with her life.

Recently, Cassidy rocked some dresses that showed off her physique in Seattle, Washington.

Cassidy Timbrooks shows skin in Seattle

Cassidy Timbrooks took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself in a colorful floral dress.

Cassidy took a mirror selfie in the photo as she smiled with her toned legs on display in white heels.

Embodying spring, Cassidy’s dress featured flowers in various colors and a high neckline.

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy showed off even more of her ensembles in a post on her main Instagram page. Sharing a collection of photos from Seattle, Washington, Cassidy opened the since-deleted post with a selfie of her smiling in a white jacket.

The second photo saw Cassidy wearing a long-sleeve grey top with a midriff cutout and a striking black skirt with unique angles and ruffles. Cassidy completed the look with black heels that accentuated her legs. Cassidy also shared another photo in a mini dress as she posed for a mirror selfie, looking pretty in pink.

Cassidy’s fans and followers flocked to her post’s comment section to praise her stylish looks.

Kira Mengistu, Cassidy’s friend and The Bachelor Season 26 costar commented, “Gorgeous lady” with three red heart emojis.

Other comments included “Gorgeous,” “Icon status,” “Oh hi gorgeous,” and “Cheers.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks rumored to be a part of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Cassidy Timbrooks was one of the many alumni names rumored to be heading down to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Reality Steve recently revealed his intel on what Bachelor Nation stars fans could potentially expect to see on the summer spinoff. The list was quite long, with fan favorites such as Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer, and Rodney Mathews.

If rumors are true, Cassidy will be one of the ladies of paradise later this year. The show could be a chance for the Bachelor Nation blonde to redeem herself even more after becoming the first villain in Clayton Echard’s season.

Time will tell if Cassidy goes on Bachelor in Paradise with several more of her The Bachelor Season 26 costars.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.