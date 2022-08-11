Cassidy Timbrooks shares proof she likes kids after The Bachelor villain edit

Cassidy Timbrooks debuted on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks continues to both embrace and poke fun at her villain edit from The Bachelor.

Cassidy appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with lead Clayton Echard and became the show’s first villain.

It didn’t take long for the show to paint Cassidy as a villain as she stirred the pot as early as the first group date.

The Bachelor viewers will recall the first group date of Clayton’s season tasked the women with throwing a children’s birthday party.

Cassidy wasn’t into participating in the birthday party planning. She preferred to spend her time pulling Clayton aside for makeout sessions and gabbing with her idol and the episode’s guest star Hilary Duff.

During the group date, it appeared Cassidy wasn’t the fondest of kids, but her recent post aimed to dispel that narrative.

Cassidy Timbrooks poses with kids by the pool

Cassidy Timbrooks took to Instagram to share a selfie by the pool on a summer day.

However, Cassidy wasn’t alone in the photo, as three young kids could be seen swimming in the pool behind her.

Cassidy smiled with her blonde hair hanging down while wearing what appeared to be a swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Making reference to her time on The Bachelor, Cassidy wrote over the photo, “And the bachelor tried to tell y’all I didn’t like kids.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy has suggested that editing on the show doesn’t paint the whole picture several times on her platforms.

As one of the more outspoken members of Bachelor Nation, Cassidy isn’t afraid to speak her mind and address her edit on the show.

Recently, Cassidy even pitched starting a podcast where she reacts to The Bachelor franchise shows as she’s still a big fan of the show despite building a rocky reputation during her stint on The Bachelor.

Cassidy Timbrooks wasn’t the biggest villain of her season

While Cassidy was an early and memorable “villain” on The Bachelor Season 26, she wasn’t the “Big Bad” of Clayton’s season.

The title of “ultimate villain” on The Bachelor Season 26 belonged to Shanae Ankney, who lasted a lot longer on the show than viewers wanted or expected.

Shanae began to ruffle feathers when she beefed with costar Elizabeth Corrigan and accused Elizabeth of bullying and not making eye contact with her.

When Elizabeth explained how her ADHD could have contributed to her response, Shanae crossed a line for many viewers by mocking Elizabeth’s ADHD.

Shanae fought with several other women in the house until Clayton eventually sent her home after a two-on-one date with Genevieve Parisi.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.