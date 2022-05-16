Cassidy Timbrooks poses in tiny bikini on a boat

Cassidy Timbrooks is beach-body ready. Pic credit: ABC

Cassidy Timbrooks got a bad reputation during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

While Clayton seemed totally into Cassidy based on their numerous make-out sessions on the show, he was blindsided when he was told about her friend with benefits back home.

Until Shanae Ankney showed her true colors, Cassidy was viewed as the villain by Bachelor Nation fans. As a blunt, confident woman, Cassidy feels she was edited wrongly and was not a villain.

Moreover, Cassidy has continued to grow her social media following and does have a few friends from the show who she still keeps in contact with. She has now been gaining more fame as a social media influencer.

Cassidy Timbrooks flaunts her body in tan bikini

More recently, Cassidy took to her page to showcase her tanned, toned bikini body, as she posed on a boat and caught some rays.

Cassidy captioned her post and photo, saying, “minding my own business so hard I’m transcending into another dimension tbh.”

Viewers showed Cassidy love on her post

Bachelor Nation fans took to Cassidy’s comment section to show their love and support for Cassidy as a person and her beach body.

Cassidy received a lot of red hearts and heart-faced emojis, along with a bunch of positive affirmations such as fans calling her “Gorgeous” and a “Bathing Beauty!”

Another person posted, “Not me being in love with you,” to Cassidy, as they couldn’t get over how great she looked.



Others wrote, “U hot!!!” “So beautiful,” and “Absolutely beautiful babe.” One joked, “Dimension or should we say multiverse??”



What happened with Cassidy on The Bachelor?

During Episode 2 of Clayton’s season, another contestant, Sierra Jackson, spilled some tea that she had been holding on to.

She revealed to Clayton that Cassidy had been FaceTiming with a guy back home only a few hours before she met Clayton for the show.

In the next episode, Clayton confronted Cassidy about this mystery guy, as he couldn’t comprehend that she would do something like this.

Because Clayton had already given Cassidy a rose, Clayton spoke with The Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, and questioned whether anyone in the show’s history had ever taken back a rose they’d already given.

While fans already saw Cassidy cause drama with the other women in the house, especially during the group date with Hilary Duff and the kids’ birthday party, this incident caused some viewers to think even less of her.

As fans speculated who this mystery man even was, who was allegedly on Cassidy’s backburner if the show and Clayton didn’t work out, his name was kept pretty tight-lipped.

Even though Cassidy made some enemies on the show, she does have a support system around her, especially among her followers.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.