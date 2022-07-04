Cassidy Timbrooks pitches Bachelor podcast and embraces being a villain

Cassiy Timbrooks became an early villain on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks isn’t just a member of The Bachelor franchise, she’s also a huge fan and remains enthusiastic about the show.

Recently, Cassidy shared her idea about channeling that enthusiasm into a Bachelor centered podcast.

Fans weighed in on Cassidy’s podcast pitch and appeared to love the idea.

Cassidy Timbrooks leans into her villain status with a podcast pitch

Cassidy Timbrooks took to Instagram to ask her fans a question.

The Bachelor Nation blonde wrote, “question for you guys-If I were to start doing bachelor/ette BIP recap podcasts, would y’all tune in?”

Cassidy continued, “As many of you know; I was a fan for years before I became a contestant and honestly can see myself getting to enthusiastically into the recap space where a lot of existing pods seem kinda over the whole thing.”

Cassidy concluded, “It’s a lot of work and I’ll mostly do it for fun- but I’d love to know if anyone would be interested in listening to my genius mind blurt out thoughts for an hour plus.”

Placing a poll at the end of the post that included a photo of her dog on a lush green lawn, Cassidy had fans vote on the idea of her starting a podcast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cassidy wrote over the poll, “Working title: The Villain Edit.”

Fortunately, Cassidy’s poll results were overwhelmingly positive with 95% of voters saying “I’d give it a listen.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks gets input on her podcast title

After receiving the poll results, Cassidy shared another post on her Instagram stories while including a video of herself and her dog. Cassidy wore a red crop top in the video and let her light blonde hair hang down.

Cassidy wrote over the clip, “on that note what do we think of the title, The Villain Edit; A Very Biased Bachelor Recap and Villain Lifestyle podcast.”

Once again fans were enthusiastic with 85% of voters thinking the title was “perfect” and 15% feeling the title “needs work.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

It’s not uncommon for Bachelor Nation stars to leverage their new following into podcasts and it seems Cassidy will potentially be joining the trend.

Time will tell how Cassidy proceeds with her “villainous” podcast goals. Would you tune into a Bachelor podcast led by Cassidy Timbrooks?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.