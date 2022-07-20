Cassidy Timbrooks addresses the objectification of men’s bodies on The Bachelorette

Cassidy Timbrooks appeared on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks is tuning into this season of The Bachelorette and sharing her thoughts on the show.

The latest episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 saw Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey having the men partake in a pageant.

The pageant included having the men strip down into speedos as they showed off their bodies along with their hidden talents.

The franchise often has dates that require the contenders to bare skin and occasionally receives backlash for the more stripped-down dates.

Viewers will recall The Bachelorette Season 16 star Josef taking issue with Clare Crawley engaging in a date where the men wore next to nothing.

Recently, Cassidy shared her thoughts on the risqué pageant as she felt it could be objectifying.

Cassidy Timbrooks is ‘uncomfy’ by the objectification of men’s bodies

Cassidy Timbrooks took to her Instagram Stories to address The Bachelorette Season 19’s pageant scene.

Cassidy wrote, “Watching ‘ette and listen. I like a little eye candy as much as the next person but I can’t help but continue to be really uncomfy about the way mens bodies are just blatantly objectified.”

The Bachelor Nation star continued, “Idk maybe they’re all totally jazzed about it but it makes me a lil sad thinking how many extra hours they must have put in at the gym for this moment.”

Suggesting that the show’s stripped-down activities push contestants to appear as though their bodies are “without flaw,” Cassidy wrote, “just imo. Like idk I don’t mean to be critical but it’s like. As we’ve discussed before if you’re on this show it’s assumed you’re attractive with a great body. Can’t we just chill on the comparative BUT HOW GREAT : PROVE U ARE WITHOUT FLAW vibes.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks doesn’t measure men by their muscles when dating

In a second post on her Instagram Stories, Cassidy continues to share her thoughts on the subject, revealing that muscles on men are not as big of a priority for her personally.

Cassidy wrote, “Although idk maybe if I was that ripped I’d wanna show it off too? Probably? Idk I don’t mean to be critical just a passing thought.”

Cassidy concluded, “I also just don’t really care about like muscles on guys I date. Like it’s not that serious lol you can just be a normal person.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

With so many men left on The Bachelorette Season 19, the larger group dates are often more surface level. It remains to be seen if there are more skin-baring group dates in store or if the dates will become more soul-baring over time.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.