Cashay Proudfoot looked sensational in a series of mirror selfies. Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

It looks like there’s a new mirror selfie queen in town, following Love Island USA star Cashay Proudfoot’s sensational new snaps.

The 26-year-old posed up a storm in front of the mirror while showing off her stellar style and fabulous figure in a range of different outfits.

Cashay became everyone’s favorite Love Islander when she appeared on the third season of Love Island USA in 2021.

During her time on the show, she coupled up with Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. twice before splitting up to be with other islanders.

Ultimately, Cashay got dumped from the Love Island villa on day 32, and after, Cinco and Cashay pursued their spark and dated before officially parting ways in early 2022.

Since then, the stunner has been delivering some pretty iconic looks, from classic LBD’s to more casual looks involving a tube top and pants.

Cashay Proudfoot wows in mirror selfies

The dancer posted a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram this week, and in every single snap, she looked truly sensational.

For the first pic, Cashay modeled a skintight ribbed bodysuit jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

She teamed the number with a matching cream baseball cap that was perfectly positioned on her head.

Cashay didn’t overdo it when it came to accessorizing the look. She was not wearing any jewelry, and she kept her makeup natural for the mirror selfie photoshoot.

For the second snap, she slipped into a different jumpsuit. This one was strapless though, which showed off plenty of Cashay’s skin.

For accessories, the beauty opted for a cute pair of glasses and a silver necklace.

Cashay looked even more incredible in the third pic, as she showed off her toned stomach and figure in a matching bra and underwear set.

As she pouted for the camera, Cashay rocked a fall-inspired hairdo, complete with choppy bangs.

For the rest of the mirror snaps, the Brooklyn native can be seen out with friends, as well as modeling some other stunning ensembles.

She captioned the post, “Mirror slays: a series.”

Like many of her fellow celebs and Love Islanders, it can appear Cashay monetizes social media by working with various brands and companies.

On her Instagram page, you can find the stunner repping brands like Shein, Oh Polly, and White Fox Boutique in her latest wow-worthy ensembles, and will tag the brands she wears.

Last week she attended an event held by retailer White Fox Boutique in Los Angeles and simply stunned in a skintight red strapless catsuit.

The stylish number had corset-style ties running down the sides of her body, adding a sexy touch to the look.

Her hair was giving Ariana Grande vibes as she styled her raven tresses into a sky-high ponytail.

The reality TV star looked amazing as she posed against the baby-pink branded wall.

She shared photos of her look and wrote in a caption, “Bury me in this jumpsuit.”

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus on Peacock.