Cartel Crew: Tatu Baby is furious about her portrayal in Eddie Soto’s documentary

Cartel Crew’s Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores is furious about ex-Eddie Soto’s portrayal of her on his documentary Pic credit: VH1

A lot has changed between Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores and Eddie Soto since we saw them last season on VH1’s docu-series Cartel Crew.

While we saw Kat push aside Eddie’s past indiscretions in hopes of reuniting their family for their young son Deniro, it might’ve been too fast.

The last season illustrated Eddie getting released from prison after spending three years incarcerated on drug-related charges.

Despite having a heartwarming reunion with his family, it wasn’t long before the ghosts of his past came to haunt them again.

Kat wanted to make the relationship work for the sake of Deniro but Eddie’s return made her realize there were things she couldn’t forgive.

While the break-up was already exhausting, Eddie made it worse by telling his side of the story in a documentary. After misrepresenting her and using it as an excuse for cheating on her while pregnant, it’s clear Tatu Baby is furious about the documentary.

Tatu Baby is furious with her portrayal in Eddie’s documentary

While Kat doesn’t regret attempting the relationship with Eddie for her son, it’s his portrayal of her in the documentary that especially rubbed her the wrong way.

Hiring a group of friends to assist with the production, Eddie made his baby mother look like a bad girlfriend.

“He showed me on the phone ignoring him, not having any food in the house, or making his dinner,” she explained to best friend Stephanie Acevido on the premiere. “And then he shows how all of that led him to cheat on me while I was pregnant with our son.”

While he has the right to tell his story, “he does not have the right to misrepresent me and who I was in his life,” she explained.

Kat talks about the new season

On the first episode of the season, it’s clear Eddie still didn’t understand how hurtful his documentary was to the mother of his child.

While Kat and Eddie hadn’t quite figured out how to settle their problems, it’s clear they were going to have to figure out how to get over it.

Expressing her feelings for the show’s premiere, the tattoo artist wrote, “To be honest, this season has been tough but I know this is what I signed up for.”

“Life has a lot of up and downs and there are a lot of raw moments caught on camera. The whole cast has pushed through the uncomfortable to bring you an unfiltered reality show with situations you can all relate to.”

Cartel Crew airs Monday nights at 9/8c on VH1.