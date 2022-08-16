Carole Radziwill goes bananas in tiny string bikini at the beach

Former RHONY alum turns heads in tiny bikini in Greece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Acepixs

Real Housewives of New York City alum Carole Radziwill was recently vacationing in Greece on the island of Antiparos.

She took to Instagram to share with her followers a picture of herself in a tiny string bikini.

Carole, who will be turning 59 this weekend, showed that age is just a number and that she’s still got it.

The journalist was wearing a see-through top with some bananas printed in some strategic places. She paired the top with a barely-there green bottom.

She accessorized her look with a black baseball hat and some sunglasses.

She put her hand on top of her head as if trying to see something in the distance. She wore three necklaces around her neck with a bunch of bracelets in her other hand.

Carole Radziwill joked on the Real Housewives of New York City that she only had ‘five good summers left’

Carole once joked on the show that she only had about “Five good summers left.” At the time, she was poking fun at herself for dating a much younger man.

She proved with that sizzling picture that she still has it. She captioned the post, “I’m bananas for Antiparos.” She added some bikini emojis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Being her witty self, she added in one of her hashtags that she had “15 good summers left” as well as “Thirst trap.”

Fans joined in on the witty comments

Katie Sturino author of Body Talk wrote, “CAROLE!!!!! Also that suit! Glad to hear your number of hot summers has gone up.”

Pic credit: @caroleradziwill/Instagram

Comedian Caroline Rhea wrote, “Antiparos and anti-aging!”

Pic credit: @caroleradziwill/Instagram

One fan complimented Carole writing, “Love that bikini. You look fantastic in it, Carole. You have many more than 5 good summers left. Don’t think about age/years just enjoy being eternally cute.”

Pic credit: @caroleradziwill/Instagram

Carole Radziwill recently blasted Bravo for using her

A fan recently tweeted to Carole Radziwill that she loved seeing flashbacks of her and that she would love to see her on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Carole replied that she doesn’t love that Bravo can still use her clips and pictures without paying residual income to her.

She wrote, “Thanks! Honestly I don’t love that Bravo TV shows me in flashbacks & can still talk about me, rudely, as the cast did in that awful RHONY S13. They use me & now I’m not even getting paid for it! Lol. No residual payments. Reality contracts are seriously wack. Unionize ladies!”

Thanks! Honestly I don't love that @BravoTV shows me in flashbacks & can still talk about me, rudely, as the cast did in that awful RHONY S13.🙈 They use me & now I'm not even getting paid for it! Lol. No residual payments. Reality contracts are seriously wack. Unionize ladies! https://t.co/HVmLMjEz3A — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) July 20, 2022

Carole, just like NeNe Leakes, has been vocal about saying that Andy has profited off of the Housewives.

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.