Carmen Electra in right pleather pants is ‘celebrating hump day’

Carmen Electra is stunning in black. Pic credit: @carmenelectra/Instagram

Carmen Electra accentuated her figure for a hump day celebration.

The actress and model remains one of Hollywood’s most sizzling stars.

Her recent steamy post affirmed her sex symbol title.

Carmen has been in the entertainment industry for decades and continues to turn heads at 50.

Looking curvy in all black, Carmen brought life to a day many consider the toughest of the week.

Fans loved Carmen’s fire fit as the post received over 14 thousand likes.

Carmen Electra is pleather perfection in black pants

Carmen Electra took to Instagram to share her hump day photo with her 1.4 million followers.

In the photo, Carmen lifted a leg while leaning a hand against a rack of high heels.

She faced away from the camera with a view of her backside.

Carmen wore a black tank and pleather bootleg pants that hugged her curves.

She cinched her waist with a gold chain belt and accessorized with a ring, bracelets, and earrings.

Carmen wore her signature blonde hair hanging down her back in bombshell waves. A drum and rack of clothing could be seen behind her.

Carmen captioned the post, “celebrate #humpday the right way! 🤟🏼🖤 what are your #wednesday plans? 👀.”

Carmen Electra reveals her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ photos

Carmen hoped on the Teenage Dirtbag social media trend, where people share throwback photos from their teenage years.

At the start of her video, initially shared on TikTok. Carmen struck sultry poses in a busty plunging black one-piece before cutting to photos from her younger years.

The first throwback photo featured Carmen on stage in a colorful crop top and cheeky fringe bottoms in a matching color. Carmen wore heavy makeup and tight curls with a mic.

Carmen’s second throwback photo featured her looking red hot while on stage.

Carmen wore a red strapless bikini top and low-rise red bikini bottoms. She paired the look with white high heels, red knee-high socks, and her blonde hair in loose curls while parted down the middle.

She also included photos of her in a sizzling stringy black bikini with brunette hair, slicing a cake, performing in a revealing ensemble with glittery tights, and posing for burlesque photos.

Carmen’s video also featured celebrity cameos in her throwback as she shared photos hugging her ex and NBA superstar Dennis Rodman and kissing Paris Hilton.

Carmen captioned the post, “#Teenagedirtbag challenge🤘🏼 I haddd to jump on this trend! 💋 soo many memories, it was hard to choose which pics to use! ❣️.”