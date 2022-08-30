Carly Lawrence in swimsuit offers cash for best caption

Carly Lawrence close-up. Pic credit: @carlylawrence_/Instagram

Carly Lawrence offers an easy $100 prize for the best caption to her latest swimsuit snap.

The Too Hot to Handle star continues to turn heads on social media, and her latest post definitely came designed to increase engagement.

On Monday, the blonde delighted her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a swimsuit shot as she posed during a stunning ocean at sunset.

Showing off her toned abs, trim waist, and golden tan, Carly sizzled in a strapless and multicolor bathing suit held together by a metallic bust clasp. She posed, gazing out ahead, backed by lapping waters and a setting sun horizon. She didn’t offer up any info on where she was, though.

Adding a matching skirt for a matching set finish, Carly wore her long blonde locks down, plus discreet gold jewelry via a necklace and bangles. She went low-key with a matte foundation and a warming blush, showing off her plump pout.

In a caption, the Toronto native wrote, “Best caption i will cashapp 100$ to🤭❤️. Dress is @whitefoxboutique discount code Carly.”

Carly burst onto the scene in Season 2 of the hit series Too Hot To Handle. “I hate rules and I do not follow them,” she stated amid her Too Hot To Handle join, adding, “I’m crazy…I’m not here to be in a relationship or to find someone to fall in love with. One hundred percent.”

Carly Lawrence opens up on Love Island husband

Reality TV shows might tout finding love on-screen, but that’s literally come true for Carly. The star is fresh from marrying Love Island star Bennett Sipes at True Love Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles. The couple tied the knot after just a few months of dating.

Speaking to PopCulture about the relationship, Carly revealed that Bennett reached out to her on Instagram, after which she invited him over. The rest is history. “I got COVID the night he came over. So the next day I woke up and I tested positive. So we were stuck together for two weeks, and I guess that kind of played a role. And then we never left each other’s side,” she dished.

Carly Lawrence outlines ‘simple’ wedding

Going unfussy for the nuptials, Carly and Bennett kept it small.

“There wasn’t anything extravagant in it really, other than, I guess, just having our family there,” the newlywed shared of her wedding day. “But it was pretty simple and quiet, but it was nice,” Carly continued.