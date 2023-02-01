Captain Sandy Yawn’s girlfriend Leah Shafer claps back at Captain Lee Rosbach over Below Deck drama

Captain Sandy Yawn’s girlfriend, Leah Shafter, has some words for Captain Lee Rosbach after his reaction to some recent Below Deck drama.

Below Deck Season 10 saw a first when Captain Lee had to exit the show due to health issues, and Captain Sandy stepped in for him temporarily so the show could go on.

The two captains had nothing but love for each other as this situation hit Bravo airwaves.

However, just a few weeks later, drama has emerged thanks to the firing of Camille Lamb.

Captain Lee was not upset Captain Sandy fired the deck/stew. He did take issue with when he was informed about the situation, using Twitter to express his disappointment in his replacement.

Now Leah’s clapping back at the stud of the sea and standing up for her girlfriend.

Captain Sandy Yawn’s girlfriend Leah Shafer slams Captain Lee Rosbach

After Captain Lee shared his feelings about how he learned from Captain Sandy that she fired Camille, Leah used Twitter to clap back at the Below Deck OG captain.

Captain Lee responded to a tweet saying he thought it was bad manners that Captain Sandy didn’t contact him before letting the deck/stew go.

It was in the comments section of that tweet that Leah said her piece.

“She has more than good manners and has been nothing but kind and supportive. Not sure why you are tweeting all of this. She left me and our home to come and take over until you were well. We pray for you and your family still and always wish you well,” Leah responded.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

Captain Sandy has yet to respond to Captain Lee’s tweets. However, she did share a cryptic message the next day after his live-tweeting session revealed his unhappiness with her.

Other Below Deck Season 10

The current season of Below Deck has hit the halfway point, but thanks to the mid-season trailer, fans know the drama has only just begun.

Before Captain Lee returns to take back the helm of the St. David yacht, tension escalates between Captain Sandy and Fraser Olender. Captain Sandy claims Fraser has a lot to learn, while the chief stew recently dished the difference between working with the two captains this season.

As her boatmance Ross McHarg goes south for now, deckhand Katie Glaser has sounded off on him constantly flirting with stew Alissa Humber when they are drunk. Katie also believes Alissa was purposely trying to hurt her romance with the bosun.

There’s also an update on whether Camille and her boatmance Ben Willoughby are still an item.

What do you think about Leah’s response to Captain Lee?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.