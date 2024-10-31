Captain Sandy Yawn reveals why there wasn’t a Below Deck Med reunion, teases Aesha Scott’s future on show

Below Deck Med Season 9 ended a few weeks ago but fans are still not over there not being a reunion show.

Sadly, not having a reunion has become the norm for the Below Deck franchise.

It’s a bummer for fans who are left with more questions than answers about each season.

Captain Sandy Yawn knows how much the reunion shows mean to fans.

However, there seems to be a very good reason why they have become a thing of the past.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Speaking with The Standard, the captain addressed why the past couple of seasons of Below Deck Med have not had a cast gathering to end the season.

Captain Sandy Yawn reveals why there wasn’t a Below Deck Med reunion

At the first-ever HayuFanFest in London, Captain Sandy addressed all things Below Deck Med. When asked about the lack of reunion shows, she didn’t hold back, giving the real reason they no longer exist.

“The crew are scattered all over the planet like and they’re all boats and jobs, and it’s hard to gather them all together. It is really difficult,” the captain explained.

“So I can imagine why they stopped doing it. That would be that’s my assumption is that they’re everywhere.”

In the past, Below Deck has held virtual reunions, which were not ideal, but at least they gave fans some closure. It seems even those have become challenging with schedules.

Although Captain Sandy didn’t say reunion shows are done for good, she didn’t seem optimistic they would return in the future. What she is optimistic about, though, is Aesha Scott’s future on Below Deck Med.

Captain Sandy Yawn teases Aesha Scott’s future on Below Deck Med

After a few seasons apart, Aesha and Captain Sandy reunited on Season 9 of the Below Deck spin-off. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 10 has been filmed with several alums returning.

The captain didn’t specify if she or Aesha were returning for another season, but she hinted that she plans to keep Aesha by her side on-screen.

Although Captain Sandy would love to work with Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher, she isn’t ready to trade in Aesha for anyone else.

“I have Aesha. She’s chief stew, still she is chief stew. Yeah, I’m not trading Aesha,” Captain Sandy told The Standard.

It’s a safe bet that Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott will return for Below Deck Med Season 10. They have both stated they will keep doing it as long as they are asked back and we can’t see the powers that be not asking them back to the franchise.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.