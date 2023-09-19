Captain Sandy Yawn engaged to Leah Shafer: Below Deck stars react to her beautiful proposal

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn got engaged to her longtime girlfriend, Leah Shafer, over the weekend.

The happy couple have been dating for over five years after Leah reached out to Captain Sandy after watching her on the hit yachting show.

Sparks flew once they finally met up for their first date, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Captain Sandy took to social media to share her happy news.

Three pictures were in the IG post, including two of Captain Sandy on bended knee proposing. One was of the happy couple after Leah said yes.

“It official ! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS We are engaged! stay tuned for wedding 💍,” the caption wrote.

The comments section of the engagement post was soon flooded with Captain Sandy’s Below Deck family sharing their happiness for her and Leah.

Below Deck stars react to Captain Sandy Yawn’s engagement news

Leah was the first to reply to her fiancee’s post, writing, “I love you yawn beyond baby,” with several heart emojis.

Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram

“SOOOOOOOOOO EXCITING GAAAHHH!!!! Couldn’t be happier for you two!!!!! 😍😍😍 best couple!” wrote Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott.

Bugsy Drake also popped in to express “OMG this makes my heart beyond happy!!! Love you both ❤️❤️❤️.”

“AHHH CONGRATS YOU TWO!!! So happy this has finally happened! Love you both! ❤️😍,” said Malia White, who will appear on Winter House Season 3 this fall with Captain Sandy.

Joao Franco, Courtney Veale, and Delaney Evans, all from Below Deck Med, were happy for the captain and Leah.

Below Deck star Hayley De Sola Pinto and executive producer, Nadine Rajabi also chimed in with congrats for the happy couple.

Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram

Captain Sandy’s former co-workers Katie Flood, Colin Macy-O’Toole, and Ben Willoughby all showed excitement over the good news.

Rhylee Gerber from Below Deck as well as Below Deck Adventure stars Oriana Schneps and Captain Kerry Titheradge, also had popped in with replies.

Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram

Below Deck Med Season 8 crew member Luka Brunton and Season, 7 alum chef Dave White issued congrats to Captain Sandy and Leah.

Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram

Captain Sandy Yawn opens up about Leah Shafer engagement

After getting engaged, Captain Sandy spoke with E! News to gush about planning the proposal and giving Leah a fairytale moment.

“I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years. I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first,” the captain shared with the outlet.

Captain Sandy admitted she’s been planning the perfect proposal since last April. She opted for a boat ride to a beautiful cove where flowers were everywhere and led to a small table.

Three violinists were on hand to provide the perfect romantic music for the big moment. Although she was nervous ahead of the proposal, it was even better than Captain Sandy imagined.

“The look on her face was priceless, and my heart exploded! It was filled beyond capacity of anything I could ever imagine. Somehow I feel closer than I did before, and I can’t explain it. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life. I love her beyond; as Leah says Yawn beyond,” Captain Sandy expressed.

Congratulations go out to Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer on their engagement. Below Deck Med fans will no doubt hear more about this exciting news as the captain promotes Season 8.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy has her hands full with a few newbies and familiar faces when the Bravo show premieres next week.

Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.