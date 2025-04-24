Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier announce public reunion after Below Deck Med feud: Here’s what we know

Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn are giving Below Deck Med fans a reunion we never thought would happen.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Sandy and Hannah reunited privately last summer after their heated public feud.

Below Deck Med fans know they were at odds over many things, especially the captain firing the chief stew during Season 5 of the hit yachting show.

The two women squashed their beef with some help from former Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi.

Now, Hannah will join Captain Sandy for some dates on her City Cruises Live tour.

Those in attendance will get a three-hour cruise tour of a city, during which they will enjoy dinner and drinks while listening to Captain Sandy and Hannah tell their stories.

A Q&A session will also occur so fans can ask those burning questions about Below Deck Med, their feud, and more.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Captain Sandy admitted that after her reunion with Hannah, having her be part of her City Cruises Live tour was a no-brainer.

“I always say that if a door of opportunity opens, walk through it because you can always walk back out the door,” Sandy shared. “It felt really serendipitous and like it was meant to be. So I’m really excited.”

Both the chief stew and captain are in different places in their lives than they were years ago when they first met on Below Deck Med. Hannah is married with a daughter, and Captain Sandy married her wife Leah last year on Below Deck Med Season 9.

Hannah admitted that being in this place in life made it easy for her to say yes to a reunion with Captain Sandy and agree to be part of City Cruises Live.

“I don’t like hanging onto any negativity or bad emotions. So being able to really sit down and open up to each other was so good. Then this opportunity came up six to eight months later,” Hannah spilled.

Since their reunion last summer, the two women have been in constant contact, which is another reason they teamed up for the summer events.

When and where can Below Deck Med fans see Captain Sandy and Hannah?

Captain Sandy has five dates total for the City Cruises Live events. She will be in San Diego on June 8, New York City on June 29, Chicago on July 5, Washington, D.C., on October 19, and San Francisco on November 2.

Hannah will join Captain Sandy in San Diego, New York City, and Chicago. However, if the captain has her way, she would love to have Hannah join her in all five cities.

“So I’m so excited for this new dynamic for Sandy and I working together. We’re coming together as one. It’s a really beautiful message to show people that despite arguments, complications, and dysfunctional relationships, you can actually come together and work through it as one and come out the other side,” Hannah told Us Weekly.

Those interested in seeing Captain Sandy and Hannah on their public reunion tour can get tickets at the City Cruise website.

What do you think of Captain Sandy teaming up for a few fan events?

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.