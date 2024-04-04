Captain Lee Rosbach weighs in on Jared Woodin, Ben Willoughby, and more Below Deck Season 11 hot topics

Captain Lee Rosbach isn’t on Below Deck Season 11, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t kept up with the hit-yachting show.

The first season without the stud of the season has been very interesting for Below Deck fans.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans are pretty optimistic about the season embracing Captain Kerry Titheradge at the helm.

Even Captain Lee had good things to say about the man who took his place on the OG Below Deck.

However, in true Captain Lee fashion, he has also spoken out about things he would have handled differently if he had been on Season 11.

One hot topic was Bosun Jared Woodin getting fired.

Here’s how Captain Lee Rosbach would have handled Jared Woodin’s firing on Below Deck

Captain Lee may no longer live tweet on X (formerly Twitter) during the show, but he does have a podcast, Salty with Captain Lee, to express his thoughts on the hit-yachting franchise.

The other day, he weighed in on Jared, saying that the Bosun “woke the skipper up twice in the same night.” Captain Lee compared it to his experience with Dane Jackson on Below Deck Season 3.

While the captain doesn’t fault Captain Kerry for how he handled the situation, Captain Lee would have done one thing differently.

“I probably would have gotten rid of him earlier than that,” the stud of the sea shared, adding, “You can’t work through something with somebody that doesn’t wanna carry their end of the water.”

Things simply weren’t going to happen or get done with Jared as Bosun.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach weighs in on Cat Baugh’s exit and Ben Willoughby’s promotion

Captain Lee also shared his thoughts on Cat’s sudden departure. It should surprise no one that the stud of the sea was all about Cat doing what’s best for her.

There has been a lot of commotion about why Cat left the show, but Captain Lee doesn’t think that’s anybody’s business.

“She left on her own…when somebody’s got to go, they gotta go. The reason she was leaving was nobody else’s but hers,” he expressed.

Ben Willoughby and his promotion to Bosun after Jared was fired were addressed, too. Captain Lee worked with Ben on Below Deck Season 10, and his answer to Ben’s promotion was hilarious.

“Is he keeping his pants up?” Captain Lee asked his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti.

The captain knows all too well that Ben always has lady drama and wasn’t surprised when Sam answered “No” to his question.

“Benny Benny Benny, that’s not so good. You’re gonna regret that,” Captain Lee expressed.

The stud of the sea isn’t wrong either. Captain Kerry recently hinted that Ben may not last the whole season. It prompted Ben to clap back at his new captain, starting a new Below Deck feud.

We do know that Ben has previously shared that Season 11 “almost broke him.” The season caused his rift with Captain Kerry and Chief Stew Fraser Olender.

Whatever happens with Ben, Captain Lee will definitely have something to say about it on his podcast.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.