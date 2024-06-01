Captain Lee Rosbach talks missing Below Deck and Carl Radke drama ahead of Deadly Waters premiere

Captain Lee Rosbach has been gearing up for his new show Deadly Waters by reflecting on his past time on television.

The Below Deck alum spent 10 seasons on the hit yachting show, making it the mega-hit it is today.

Although Captain Lee wasn’t asked back, he isn’t harboring any ill will toward Below Deck because he’s moved on.

However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Captain Lee got real about no longer being on the franchise.

Captain Lee revealed he didn’t watch Season 11, sharing, “I haven’t been watching this series on a regular basis, and as to why I haven’t, I couldn’t tell you. I mean, maybe it’s that I’m not there anymore, and there’s a little bit of me that just like wishes I was.”

Then, the stud of the sea sees all the crew drama Captain Kerry Titheradge had to deal with, and Captain Lee’s glad it’s no longer him dealing with the craziness.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach weighs in on Carl Radke drama

Summer House fans finally saw what went down between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. It’s no secret that Captain Lee and Carl were good friends, so watching this Summer House season has challenged him.

“It is difficult to watch. You kind of see what’s coming because you know the ending. Then to watch it play out, it makes me antsy. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s like a train wreck. I just can’t look away,” he shared with Us Weekly.

The captain also said he and Carl haven’t spoken much lately. Captain Lee attributes it to Carl being busy dealing with Summer House.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, last November, Carl recorded an episode of Captain Lee’s podcast Salty with Captain Lee to spill the tea on his break-up with Lindsay. Carl pulled the podcast episode at the last minute, though.

The Summer House drama comes as Captain Lee gets ready for his new show.

Captain Lee Rosbach teases Deadly Waters on Oxygen

Deadly Waters is unlike anything Captain Lee has done before, and Below Deck did not prepare him for it. In fact, Below Deck fans who tune in will need to be ready for a completely different type of show.

The Oxygen docuseries talks about things that Captain Lee knows about firsthand and has even heard these particular stories before.

Captain Lee explained that people don’t realize how much crime happens at sea.

“Using me, they have an expert on the water that can give a different perspective as to how it alters things, that most people may or may not think about. When you finally see the final outcome, normal people don’t think like that and they don’t think along those lines,” the captain expressed to Entertainment Tonight.

It’s been over a year since Captain Lee Rosbach was on Below Deck, but he has been booked and busy since then. Deadly Waters brings him back to television, and we can’t wait to see his next adventure.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Deadly Waters premieres on Saturday, June 1 at 9/8c on Oxygen.