Captain Lee Rosbach reveals favorite Below Deck Season 10 crew member with help from Josiah Carter

Captain Lee and Josiah reconnected on Galley Talk. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach has revealed his favorite Below Deck Season 10 crew member with little help from his friend Josiah Carter.

Josiah appeared on Below Deck Season 6 as a stew working under Kate Chastain, who he became very good friends with.

The fan favorite was supposed to return to Below Deck Season 8 to replace fired stew Elizabeth Frankini.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season, and viewers never saw Josiah back on the small screen.

Josiah has been a staple on Galley Talk, though, since the beginning alongside his pal Below Deck Mediterranean alum Julia d’Albert Pusey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During a recent episode, Josiah had a check-in with the stud of the sea.

Josiah Carter gets Captain Lee Rosbach to reveal his favorite Below Deck Season 10 crew member

The most recent episode of Galley Talk gave Below Deck fans a real treat when Josiah had a FaceTiem chat with Captain Lee. Josiah and Julia admitted they weren’t loving watching the new season without him.

Captain Lee shared he didn’t like it either but reassured his friend that he was doing much better. There was some witty banter among the group, with the captain telling Josiah he looked good. The Below Deck alum joked it was all the eating and drinking he’d been doing.

After some jokes and a check-in, Josiah asked what so many Below Deck viewers have wondered about Season 10.

Who is Captain Lee’s favorite Season 10 crew member?

“I think it would be Mr. Olender,” Captain Lee expressed before adding that Fraser reminds him a lot of Josiah.

“Not as good a version as me,” Josiah joked.

“That’d be a tough spot to fill,” the captain shared.

The call ended with lots of love and gratitude for how well Captain Lee is doing these days.

Captain Lee Rosbach reassures Below Deck fans he’s just fine

From when Captain Lee hit the small screen for Below Deck Season 10, fans have been concerned about his health. When Captain Lee opted to leave for health issues, and Captain Sandy Yawn came in to replace him, the concern grew.

Thankfully Captain Lee has recovered nicely, and he’s getting back to his old self. The captain has been using Twitter to reassure Below Deck fans that he’s doing much better these days.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

There’s some good news for Below Deck fans too. They will get to see Captain Lee Rosbach back in action before the season ends because he will return to finish what he started.

In the meantime, Below Deck Season 10 keeps bringing the drama, and Josiah Carter, Julia d’Albert Pusey, and the rest of the Galley Talk crew are sharing their thoughts on the crazy season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Galley Talk airs Fridays at 10/9c on Bravo.