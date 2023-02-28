Captain Lee Rosbach returns to Below Deck, thanks fans for ‘kind wishes’

Captain Lee Rosbach made his highly anticipated return to Below Deck last night, making fans very happy.

In true Captain Lee fashion, he came back in with a smile and a couple of witty one-liners.

After Captain Lee announced his return, the St. David crew said a heartfelt goodbye to Captain Sandy Yawn.

Captain Lee has become known for live tweeting during episodes of Below Deck, and the most recent one was no exception.

After the episode came to a close, Captain Lee took time to send a special message out to his many fans.

“Well, I’m back and damn glad to be that way. Thanks so much to everyone for all the kind wishes. You guys have no idea how much that means to me and my bride. You guys are the absolute best. Gym in the am, and to any I may have missed, catch you all on the flip side. Thanks again,” he Tweeted.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

Tony Duarte shares a message to Captain Lee ahead of his Below Deck return

Ben Willoughby eagerly welcomed back Captain Lee with a hug in the bridge or wheelhouse.

However, before the episode even hit Bravo airwaves, deckhand Tony Duarte shared a special Instagram post dedicated to the stud of the sea.

Tony shared a photo of him with Captain Lee in their yachtie uniforms. They had smiles on their faces, and their arms linked to reveal that both of them had a good time.

“It’s time for the cap to be back !!!…I would never forget how fun was to work with you @captain_lee_rosbach ps. I still like your shoes 😉,” Tony captioned the IG post.

Stew Hayley De Sola Pinto popped up in the comments section to share her thoughts on the pic.

“2 legends right there 😍,” she replied, and she couldn’t be more right.

Pic credit: @tony._.dua/Instagram

Below Deck rumor mill

The past few weeks have brought a couple of hot rumors regarding the OG Below Deck show.

First up was news that Captain Lee was not asked back for Season 11. Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge will reportedly take over for the stud of the sea as the show goes in a new direction.

Most recently, though, the Below Deck Season 10 reunion show has had fans talking. With less than a handful of episodes left in the season, a cast reunion should be just mere weeks away.

However, stew Alissa Humber and Andy Cohen, who hosts the reunion shows, have very different thoughts on if there will even be a reunion.

Only time will tell if these two rumors are fact and not fiction.

In the meantime, Below Deck viewers can enjoy having Captain Lee Rosbach back on the show as the remainder of Season 10 plays out.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.