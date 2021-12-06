Captain Lee Rosbach calls Jake Foulger ‘classless’ after watching his Below Deck behavior

Jake is on Captain Lee’s radar and not in a good way. Pic credit: Bravo

After watching his behavior on Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach has called Jake Foulger classless.

Jake stripped down to his birthday suit to swim in a pool at the restaurant on the crew’s night out. The deckhand also told a story that the captain found disgusting and offensive.

There’s no question Jake’s naked drunk actions embarrassed the boat. Below Deck fans know Captain Lee’s number one rule for the crew is not to embarrass the boat or him.

The captain blasted Jake for his behavior, and that’s not all, as Captain Lee’s true feelings about the lead deckhand start to come out.

Captain Lee addresses Jake’s drunken naked public swim

In his blog post, Captain Lee addressed Jake’s drunken naked public swim after the crew enjoyed dinner. Fraser stripped down to his underwear while Jake bared it all.

Instead of calling them out, the captain blasted the behavior and how the rest of the crew did nothing to stop it.

“But that fiasco in a public restaurant was totally embarrassing,” Captain Lee wrote. “Someone should have stepped up and put a stop to it. There, is that plain enough, or did any of you think that you didn’t embarrass the boat by this behavior, you all get judged by what some of you may do. Not fair, but that’s the way it is. I wonder what the staff of that restaurant went home and told their families about the crew from MY Seanna. I’m sure it wasn’t too flattering, but then your behavior wasn’t either. When I told you to go out and have fun, did you think that included embarrassing the Yacht and yourselves?”

Captain Lee calls Jake from Below Deck classless

After expressing his unhappiness with the entire Season 9 crew for what went down at dinner, Captain Lee gave his thoughts on each individual crew member.

“Jake, I just don’t have any words at all. Extremely disappointed That’s it,” Captain Lee said in reference to the naked swimming.

Then the captain called Jake classes for telling a pretty disgusting story involving him pooping in front of an ex-girlfriend while trying to twerk naked.

“Oh, and your crew topic of conversation isn’t any better than Rayna’s. That story you told in the beach club was classless, in my opinion. Maybe I’m getting old, but I don’t think class has gone out of style yet,” the captain wrote.

Below Deck viewers heard the story. Captain Lee isn’t wrong in his assessment of the deckhand and his story.

Jake Fougler from Below Deck has come under fire by Captain Lee Rosbach for his drunken behavior and classless storytelling.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.