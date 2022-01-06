Captain Lee reshared this Below Deck Med cast member’s plea to work with him

After a Below Deck Med cast member expressed their desire to work with Captain Lee, he reshared their post about it. Pic credit: Bravo

Most yachties would jump at the chance to work with Below Deck’s Captain Lee, and it looks like one Below Deck Med cast member has gotten on his radar with their public social media plea to work with him.

Kasey Cohen from Season 3 of Below Deck Med used her Instagram story to state her desire to work with Captain Lee should the opportunity arise, and he reshared her post on his Instagram story.

During her season working with chief stew Hannah Ferrier and second stew Brooke Laughton, Kasey was known for lying on her resume, having severe seasickness, and being a part of a love triangle that left her in the dust. Ultimately, she improved her work performance and made a good impression.

Captain Lee Rosbach shared Kasey Cohen’s post about her desire to work with him

It appears that Kasey has caught the attention of Captain Lee with her Instagram story post about wanting to work with him because he reshared it.

In her post, Kasey was asked by a Below Deck fan, “Would you rather do another season with Capt Sandy or work one with Capt Lee?”

Kasey replied, “I already had the opportunity to work with and learn from captain Sandy, so I’d really love to have the opportunity to work with Captain Lee and learn from him (happy face in hearts emoji).”

While Captain Lee reshared Kasey’s aspiration in his own story post, he did not offer any subsequent comment as to whether he would welcome her on a future team or not.

Captain Lee shared Kasey Cohen’s post. Pic credit: @captain_lee_rosbach/Instagram

Kasey Cohen ended her Below Deck Med season on a high note

Despite her inexperience and the drama that followed her during Season 3, Kasey absorbed a lot about the stewardess role from Hannah and Brooke and had Captain Sandy’s support in her endeavor to learn the position. In the end, Kasey performed the job well, and Hannah said she would recommend her for future boats.

Historically, there have been several cast members who either embellished their resumes or straight up lied to get the job and be on the show, and Kasey is among them.

In reality, she worked as a staff member on a docked boat and blamed her resume enrichment on the friend who wrote it for her.

However, since her time on the show, Kasey has continued to work in the yachting industry but says that she rarely has time to post about it on social media.

