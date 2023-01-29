Captain Jason Chambers teases Below Deck Down Under Season 2, talks his future on show

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers has hinted at what fans can expect from Season 2 while also talking about his future on the show.

It’s been almost a year since Below Deck fans were introduced to hunky Captain Jason and the spin-off based in Australia.

Captain Jason quickly became a fan favorite, largely due to his working dynamic with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott.

At BravoCon last fall, Captain Jason and Aesha Scott debuted a sneak peek at Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, confirming the show’s return and theirs as well.

The new season should premiere this spring on Peacock.

However, until more details drop, Captain Jason has given fans something to hold them over.

What did Captain Jason Chambers say about Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

This week, the captain chatted with his good friend Hannah Ferrier on her podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed. The two talked about their adorable daughters and family life before diving into Below Deck Down Under.

Hannah encouraged Captain Jason to sign up for the show, especially once she learned that Aesha would be his chief stew. Despite the great dynamic between Aesha and the captain, Season 1 was rocky, but it helped Captain Jason prepare for Season 2.

“I think we learned a lot out of season. I definitely did. And I know Aesha did as well. So, we did try and up the game as much as we can,” he told Hannah.

There was plenty of drama on Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off, which will be the case for the upcoming season. Captain Jason did tease some twists that will be intriguing for fans too.

“We were thrown a lot more curveballs than Season 1. So that’s going to be interesting to watch. And I think having the foundation after Season 1, we really did well in season 2,” Captain Jason spilled.

Captain Jason Chambers talks Below Deck Down Under future

It was a no-brainer for Captain Jason to return for another season of Below Deck Down Under once he learned that Aesha was also back. The captain has also looked beyond Season 2 and his future with the franchise.

Although no word on Season 3 has been issued yet, it’s a safe bet Peacock and 51 Minds will be on board after Season 2 hits the airwaves. Captain Jason revealed to Hannah he would be happy to be part of Season 3, should he get the opportunity.

Captain Jason doesn’t see himself doing the show for ten years, like Captain Lee Rosbach, but at this time, he plans to embrace it. Right now, though, Captain Jason Chambers remains focused on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.