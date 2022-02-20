Captain Glenn teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, reveals question he’s asked most about the show

Captain Glenn spills the tea on Season 3 charter guests and his crew. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Glenn Shephard has teased Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 and revealed the question he gets asked most about the show.

Once again, the captain’s at the helm of Parsifal III and the hit Below Deck sailing spin-off. After two seasons on the hit show, Captain Glenn has found his reality television footing.

As Season 3 nears, the captain dishes a little dirt and spills the one question Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans ask him.

Captain Glenn teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3

The trailer for Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht reveals Captain Glenn faces another major crisis regarding the Parsifal III sailing yacht.

Last season the boat hit the dock twice. This season the sailing yacht deals with a dragging anchor and some turbulent weather.

There’s plenty of crew drama and demanding charter guests to keep viewers entertained too. In an interview with TV Insider, Captain Glenn commented on the dynamic of Season 3, which features Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin Macrae back for another stint.

“I got really lucky last season because I had a complete change of crew,” he expressed. “I had eight new people. I didn’t know anyone. That’s a hard situation to be in, but I got really lucky because they are such great people. Now I have the core of those great people. They set a tone and vibe for the boat. They understand me better. They are trying to recreate a great vibe. It’s so important for morale that people feel good about the job and feel comfortable. Having the core crew makes me feel a lot better.”

Colin, Gary, and Daisy have also teased the upcoming season’s crazier than the last one. Gary also talked about the nerves he had upon learning Daisy was back as chief stew.

It’s not all drama, though. The Season 3 crew has shared plenty of fun behind-the-scenes moments from filming the hit Bravo show.

What question does Captain Glenn get asked most about Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The captain gets a lot of questions about Below Deck Sailing Yacht online and when he encounters fans in person. Besides wanting to know how real the sailing show is, there’s one question that Captain Glenn gets asked the most.

“A lot of them want to talk about Gary, of course. I tell them Gary is still on board. Gary and I are year-round on the boat,” Captain Glenn shared.

Another hot topic Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans like to discuss with the captain is the two dock incidents from Season 2. While Captain Glenn doesn’t like to speak about it, he remains polite. He also explained that most people simply want to say hello to him, and he likes that.

Captain Glenn Shephard’s ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, but he’s not spilling any specific details. The captain wants viewers to strap in and enjoy the ride of the crazy upcoming season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.