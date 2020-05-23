Captain Glenn Shephard raids a guest’s cabin in intense Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview clip

Captain Glenn Shephard is forced to raid a guest’s cabin in an intense Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview clip from the next episode.

Viewers were left with a dramatic cliffhanger last week.

Captain Glenn was getting ready to have a one on one chat with the primary, Nicole Gary after it was brought to his attention her guest Billy might have drugs on board.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When fans last saw the Parsifal III crew

Chief stew Jenna MacGillivray and deckhand Chris Miller both believe charter guest, Billy was on cocaine. A late-night dinner, thanks to Nicole taking hours to get ready, is where Jenna first noticed something was off with Billy.

She then said something to Chris, who shared his observations.

The other guests were also questioning if Billy was okay. Not only was he in the bathroom for a while, but one of the ladies commented his eyes were about to roll back in his head.

Despite making the accusations to each other at night, Jenna waited to bring the issue to Captain Glenn until the following day. Once he finished interviewing his crew, Captain Glenn shared it was time to talk to Nicole.

Charter guests bringing drugs onboard are forbidden. Fans of Below Deck know Captain Lee Rosbach also had a drug scandal during Season 1 of the hit Bravo show.

What the preview clip reveals

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview clip reveals Captain Glenn, Nicole, Billy, and second stew Madison Stalker in Billy’s cabin.

Captain Glenn and Billy have an awkward exchange regarding anything that Billy doesn’t want the captain to find. Billy is cooperating, but he is very arrogant during the search.

He insists he doesn’t have anything to hide as various clips show the captain searching his cabin.

Madison calls the search awkward. Nicole meanwhile is not overly thrilled with the situation. Madison tries to tell her that everything will be okay, but Nicole is not convinced as the footage fades to black.

Fans are going to have to wait until the new episode to see if the captain finds drugs or not. Even if Captain Glenn Shephard doesn’t find drugs in Billy’s room, the search will negatively impact the rest of the charter.

If there are no drugs, the guests will be upset at the search and suggestion an illegal substance was brought onboard. If drugs are found, the charter will be much shorter than the guests expected.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.