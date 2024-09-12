Candiace Dillard reveals behind-the-scenes battle with RHOP production led to her quitting the show

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 trailer is out and noticeably absent was Candice Dillard.

In case you forgot, Candiace quit the show after a rough Season 8 and amid news that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Basset.

However, while the mom-to-be left the show because she wanted a stress-free pregnancy, that wasn’t the only reason she bid goodbye to the franchise.

During a recent interview, Candiace expressed dissatisfaction with things that happened behind the scenes.

The 37-year-old revealed that she wasn’t getting along with the production team, and it factored into her decision to exit the show.

Candiace joined RHOP in Season 3 and remained a full-time cast member for six seasons until her surprise announcement in early 2024 that she was walking away.

Candiace Dillard admits she left RHOP due to issues with the production team

The RHOP alum got honest about her decision to bid goodbye to the show during a recent appearance on According to Blake.

The former beauty queen confessed that her pregnancy contributed to her quitting the show, but there were other reasons.

“I was ready to go halfway through Season 8,” confessed Candiace. “So many things were going on, not just on camera with the cast, but behind the scenes.”

Candiace revealed that she didn’t feel protected while filming the show.

“I can’t be in battle with talent and production, that’s too much…I can’t be beefing with the devil, talent, and the people whose job it is to protect us,” reasoned Candiace.

“There were people at our production company who contributed to me just not feeling safe,” she added.

Candiace talks about why she left the show 🌸 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/NaM1tJJs9m — Porsha (@urfavv_goddess) September 12, 2024

RHOP fans are already missing Candiace after seeing the Season 9 trailer

After the RHOP Season 9 trailer dropped, Candiace’s name was a hot topic on X.

Viewers are anxious to see how the show will fare without her and Robyn Dixon.

People confessed they would miss the newly pregnant alum, but the same could not be said for Robyn.

“Aww I’m gonna miss candy pants,” exclaimed an X user.

“High key, I will miss Candiace 🥹 but let’s see what the Potomac ladies come up with,” added someone else.

An RHOP viewer wrote, “Happy about Robyn lol. I’ll miss Candiace though but I’m excited to see this new era. I’m curious if it’ll be good or will be start to see the flop era of Potomac…”

Another added, “Yessss. So happy BoRYN Is finally gone. I miss Candiace though.”

“I hope they bring back Candiace for season 10,” noted someone else.

Are you excited to see the new season of RHOP without Candiace Dillard, or do you want her back on the show?

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 premieres Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.