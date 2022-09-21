Candiace Dillard and Karen Huger throw shade at Gizelle Bryant’s RHOP confessional hairstyle

Candiace Dillard and Karen Huger poke fun at Gizelle Bryant over her looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

As fans anxiously await the premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, the ladies are already showing their shady ways.

Candiace Dillard and Karen Huger had quite a bit to say about Gizelle Bryant’s new look in one of the scenes of a confessional.

Gizelle Bryant is not new to testing the waters with her wardrobe and hair choices.

In the confessional, Gizelle wore a low-cut sparkly peach dress that showed off a bit of skin and rocked a platinum blonde and brown wig.

Karen and Candiace shared their two cents on the look.

Candiace said, “I think that the network has a responsibility to step in when our interview looks are criminally offensive. Because, my God today.”

Although Candiace did not go into full detail about which aspect of Gizelle’s looks she thought was criminally offensive, Karen Huger took it upon herself to comment her own thoughts about Gizelle.

Karen said, “You’ve got to love her, Skunk Hair design and all [laughing emoji].” Candiace then replied to Karen’s comment simply by saying, “No, we don’t. “

Although the season hasn’t begun, Candiace and Karen have found some common ground by sharing their love of throwing shade toward a particular person.

Many fans jumped into the comment section of the peach report on Instagram to give their insight into Candiace and Karen’s comments.

Some fans agreed with Candiace and Karen and said that their statements were true.

One fan commented and said, “Zero lies told you don’t even see her part. It’s giving party city.”

Pic credit: @thepeachreport/Instagram

Although some fans didn’t mind the shade that was being thrown toward Gizelle by Candiace and Karen, others were over their “mean girl” act.

One fan of the show commented, “What would they do if they couldn’t talk about Gizelle? It’s getting old…bad wig and all it’s getting old. [Annoyed face emoji].”

Pic credit: @thepeachreport/Instagram

The newest season of The Real Housewives of Potomac will be airing in October

Although the latest season of The Real Housewives of Potomac will not air until October, Bravo did release a trailer to get everyone excited for the upcoming release.

The trailer revealed lots of drama among the ladies, especially in terms of their relationships with their partners.

Fans will have to wait to tune into the latest season of The Real Housewives of Potomac to see the drama unfold.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on October 9th at 8/7c on Bravo.