Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter mortified by her appearance on The Voice

Candace Cameron Brue made her name on Full House and she made sure to teach her daughter one important lesson in life.

Natasha Bure said her mom always told her to say yes to opportunities that scare her.

However, when she did that in 2016, she said it ended up as one of the most mortifying moments of her life.

Natasha Brue remembers her turn on The Voice

The moment for Natasha Bure was to compete on NBC’s hit reality competition series, The Voice.

However, she admitted on the podcast, Conversations with Olivia Jade, that she cried before every performance on The Voice.

“I didn’t even want to go on the show at all,” Natasha said. “The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me — she’s like, ‘If there’s an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you.'”

“And the opportunity was brought to me while I was in high school so I said, ‘Well this is the perfect time to take that advice.'”

However, things did not go well for her on The Voice personally.

Natasha went on and ended up making it to Adam Levine’s team. However, she said she wasn’t ready for this kind of performing.

“I did it and I had the worst nerves of my life. Both performances I sobbed my eyes out 10 minutes before I went on,” she said. “It was so out of my comfort zone — not the music part, but to be judged in that capacity. It really terrified me to know everyone is going to watch this.”

She also said that she can’t look back at the performances now.

“Now I’m mortified by it because I think I did a terrible job … or think that’s what I sound like compared to now,” Natasha said. “It was a good growing experience but when people say they’ve watched it I’m like, ‘I feel bad for you, I’m so sorry.'”

Olivia Jade had a better opportunity on DWTS

Olivia Jade was someone else whose mother was big in her decision to try out on a reality TV show.

The problem is that Olivia was best known for her role in the College Admissions Scandal.

Despite this, Olivia was able to win over some new fans and did so well with partner Val Chmerkovskiy that many fans felt she deserved to move on to the finals.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.