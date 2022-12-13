Camila Cabello is stealing the show in a sheer black dress on The Voice. Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello reminded fans of what they’d soon be missing on one of the final episodes of The Voice with another stunning outfit.

While fans will certainly miss their favorite reality singing competition, Camila’s fabulous outfits will likely be on the list of things people long for.

Week after week, Camila and fellow judge Gwen Stefani have served killer looks and this week was no exception.

For Camila’s latest look, she dared in a glamorous gothic look with lace, diamonds, and a lot of visible skin.

Camila shared two pictures featuring her seductive look on social media. She chose her Instagram to post the hot shots, treating her 65.7 million followers to the attire.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans rewarded Camila with 786k likes and counting with many comments of approval.

Camila Cabello goes sheer for The Voice

The first picture showed Camila looking down and striking a pose with one hand in her hair. She wore a sheer sleeveless and strapless gown with floral embroidery covering the bodice. The bodice featured corset-like cinching at the waist before flaring out to create a beautiful hem. Camila paired the gown with sheer opera gloves made from the same material as the bodice.

The singer glistened with diamonds and pearls in her ears, around her neck, and between her eyebrows.

The second shot featured Camila’s look in its entirety. She struck a different pose with her hands on her hips, turning up the drama as her ruffled hem trailed to one side.

Floral attachments were hanging from the hem, giving Camila’s look an haute couture vibe.

Of course, Camila’s dark black lips also took the outfit to the next level.

Camila encouraged fans to vote for her artist, Morgan, in the post’s caption.

Camila’s ensemble showed a hint of skin while remaining elegant, something the songstress has done with perfection all season.

Camila Cabello’s workout routine

Camila’s trainer, Jenna Willis, offered some insight into Camila Cabello’s workout routine. She also offered advice for fans who wished to replicate Camila’s exercises.

Jenna shared a few simple tips that people could implement into their routines immediately.

She shared, “Get moving. I know this one is obvious, but the more you move, the more calories you burn, and the more change will happen.”

Next, Jenna shared a specific thing for fans at home to try at any time.

Jenna said, “Squats are key. Even if you feel like you’re low on time, I challenge you to do 50 squats. Such a great way to build strength in your legs and lift those glutes.”

The Voice Season 22 finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.